Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson gives rare interview about life inside Neverland

19 April 2021, 15:46

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson has given an interview detailing her childhood with father and what is was like growing up on the famous Neverland Ranch.
Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson has given an interview detailing her childhood with father and what is was like growing up on the famous Neverland Ranch.

By Giorgina Hamilton

Paris Jackson has opened up about her childhood living on Michael Jackson's famous 2,700-acre estate, Neverland Ranch, in California.

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson has given an interview detailing her childhood with father and what is was like growing up on the famous Neverland Ranch.

The 22-year-old musician, who is middle child of Jackson's three children, Prince Michael, aged 24 and Blanket, now 19, opened up about what music they listened to at home and having to 'earn' being allowed on her father's famous amusement park rides.

In an interview with the Evening Standard, Paris, who has released her debut album Wilted, reveals the huge influence her father has had on her life.

In an interview with the Evening Standard, Paris Jackson, who has released her debut album Wilted, reveals the huge influence her father has had on her life.

When asked who her biggest musical inspirations are, she says: "The Beatles and my dad," adding: "My brothers and I have always been massive fans of his music, obviously, but he was always very modest about it. He was very humble."

"I grew up listening to everything," she says, "We listened to Kanye West around the house as well,’ she recalls. "I was always singing growing up. It was cool seeing the look on my dad’s face when he realised I could match pitch and harmonise."

Paris Jackson explained she was lucky enough to be raised with 'solid morals' and her father was determined they knew the value of the things they had.

"We were very privileged growing up, but when it came to things like getting toys and going on the rides, we had to earn that," she explains.

Paris Jackson (centre) poses with her father Michael Jackson (top right) and brothers Blanket (front) and Prince Michael (far left) at Neverland Ranch in 2008.
Paris Jackson (centre) poses with her father Michael Jackson (top right) and brothers Blanket (front) and Prince Michael (far left) at Neverland Ranch in 2008.
"We were lucky enough to be raised with solid morals. He would be like: 'Oh, you want to go to Toys ‘R’ Us and get five toys? Great. You need to read five books — and I will test you on those books.'

"It was very clear to us that those rides and the zoo were for underprivileged children — children who were sick and couldn’t go to Disneyland.

"If we were good, and we did our homework and we worked hard throughout the week, maybe we could go at the weekends, but we had to earn it.’

Paris Jackson says people have preconceived ideas about what the King of Pop's daughter must be like.

"I’ve had more than a handful of people tell me... 'When I met you I thought you were gonna be a spoiled brat'," Paris says.

Paris Jackson says she has been hugely influenced by her father Michael Jackson's music (Michael pictured performing in 1988)
Paris Jackson says she has been hugely influenced by her father Michael Jackson's music (Michael pictured performing in 1988).

"While that’s nice to hear, it’s also like, oh, people already think that before they even meet me. A lot of times I don’t have a chance to show people who I really am."

Throughout her life of privilege and her unusual upbringing, Paris credits Michael Jackson for instilling the values that make her the person she is today.

"I think a huge part of it was from my dad, from his work and his humanitarianism," she says.

"Going back to the morals we were raised with, he instilled in us: 'Do what you can to leave this place better than how you found it.'

Paris Jackson (pictured in 2018) credits father Michael Jackson for the values he has instilled in her and for the person she is today.
Paris Jackson (pictured in 2018) credits father Michael Jackson for instilling the values that make her the person she is today.

"That’s in terms of the bigger stuff, the importance of the environment, human rights and animal rights, but also just things like if you go over to a friend’s house and they cook you dinner, leave it better than you found it. Help them clean up!"

Speaking as she launches her album, Paris concludes: "I’m at a point in my life where it’s the first time I’ve ever truly experienced self-love," she smiles.

"A big part of it is definitely the self expression,’ she says. ‘I’m accepting that this music thing, being a musician, is what I was born to do."

Wilted by Paris Jackson is out now

