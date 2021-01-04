Michael Jackson’s Neverland sells for £22m: What the dilapidated ranch looks like 12 years later

Michael Jackson's crumbling Neverland ranch has been sold for $22 million. Picture: Splash/Getty

By Tom Eames

Five years after Michael Jackson's infamous Neverland ranch was listed for $100 million it has been bought by businessman Ron Burkle for just $22 million, but what does the estate look like now?

Since his sudden death in 2009, Michael Jackson's famous Neverland ranch has been lying empty.

News has now emerged that despite the 2,800-acre Californian property previously being put on the market for $100 million in 2016, it has now been bought for a mere $22 million by billionaire businessman Ron Burkle.

A business advisor to Jackson in the mid-2000s, Mr Burkle helped The King of Pop when he struggled with debt after racking up huge bills to fund his lavish lifestyle.

Michael Jackson bought Neverland for $17 million in 1988 and reportedly spent over $35 million adapting it into the theme park of his dreams, which included building a Ferris wheel, train station and go-kart track, but the estate has laid empty and dilapidated since the pop star's death in 2009.

The famous floral Neverland sign at the ranch now lies overgrown and unkept. Picture: Splash

The train station at Neverland ranch is now dilapidated and uncared for. Picture: Splash

According to the Wall Street Journal, Ron Burkle owns over 1,000 acres in California and has bought Neverland - now named Sycamore Valley Ranch - as “a land bank opportunity” and has no immediate plans to build or apat the property.

The huge ranch received fresh attention due to the documentary Leaving Neverland - which alleged Michael Jackson sexually abused two boys two decades ago, despite attempts from Jackson's family and estate to block it.

Michael Jackson lived at Neverland for 15 years after buying it in 1988 for between $19.5 million and $30 million .

But where is Neverland and what is the history of the infamous property?