Michael Jackson's family share private photos to celebrate star's 62nd birthday
3 September 2020, 09:08 | Updated: 3 September 2020, 10:13
Michael Jackson's family shared pictures of the star to commemorate what would have been his 62nd birthday.
The Jackson family have paid tribute to Michael Jackson 11 years after his untimely death.
Daughter Paris Jackson, Michael's siblings Jermaine Jackson, Jackie Jackson and Tito Jackson and nephews Taj and TJ all took to their personal Instagram page to share pictures and memories of the star to celebrate his August 29 birthday.
Paris Jackson shared a picture of her posing with her father in a bandana and crop top and Michael wearing his signature red shirt and black fedora.
The singer's 22-year-old daughter, who has recently released music with her band The Soundflowers, simply captioned the striking photo: "Happy birthday old man."
Jackie Jackson, the oldest Jackson brother and founding member of the Jackson 5 posted a photo of him laughing with Michael, writing "No one can ever replace you #MJForever", whereas Tito Jackson wrote: "Happy Birthday MJ" under a photo of Michael Jackson and his four brothers.
Tito's son Taj wrote an emotional post, praising the influence his uncle had on his life and career.
"Blessed to have had you as an uncle. Blessed to have had you as a friend. Blessed to have had you as both a mentor and role model. Blessed to have watched you change the world. Your legacy continues to live on through all of us. Happy Birthday Uncle Michael," the 47-year-old wrote.
Brother Jermaine Jackson posted a striking portrait of Michael in full regalia, saying: "Happy birthday, MJ! Long live the Legacy of the King," and one of Jermaine's other son's, TJ, also wrote a long tribute to his uncle.
"Happy birthday to my idol, hero and mentor. You taught me so much in life Uncle Michael and were always there to help me when I needed someone or some guidance," TJ said.
"I am lucky to have had you in my life and will always appreciate the time we spent and the lessons you taught me. I love you. Always."
The posts from the Jackson family come after the star would have celebrated his 62nd birthday on August 29 and just weeks after the 11th anniversary of his death on June 25.