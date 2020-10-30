Remembering Michael Jackson's 'Ghosts', the forgotten terrifying movie follow-up to 'Thriller'

Michael Jackson's Ghosts. Picture: MJJ Productions/SMV/YouTube

By Tom Eames

Michael Jackson always had a fascination with horror and Halloween, and followed up his iconic 'Thriller' music video with a fantastic mini-film to promote his latest track, 'Ghosts', in 1996.

Michael Jackson didn't just make music videos for his new releases, he crafted full-length short films, full of dance routines and glamour, often telling a story in the process.

In 1996, he brought out 'Ghosts', a mini-film to promote the song of the same name and other tracks from his albums HIStory and the upcoming Blood on the Dancefloor.

But it hasn't quite had the legacy as some of his other iconic music videos, perhaps the victim of making so many other incredible clips.

Thankfully, Michael Jackon's official YouTube page has released the film in full in time for Halloween 2020. But what is it all about and how was it made?