Michael Jackson's unearthed Suzuki commercial from 1979 might be the coolest ever

Michael Jackson's Suzuki commercial. Picture: Suzuki/Michael Jackson

By Tom Eames

An old advert starring Michael Jackson has been doing the rounds online, and it's clear to understand why.

The short 30-second commercial for Suzuki Love Scooter from back in 1979 is a simple one, but it's so damn cool.

Michael Jackson appears alongside a female model as he performs his iconic dance moves to the tune of his then-new song 'Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough'.

After a bit of a boogie around the bike, Michael appears on camera and says the tagline: "Love is my message".

In a cute moment, Michael attempts to wink at the camera, but instead shuts both eyes and laughs.

Watch the advert below (starts at 8 seconds in):

There's also a second advert, where Michael does the same thing - but we reckon at this point he was taking the mickey out of himself for his inability to wink in the previous commercial:

Michael Jackson was one of the most profitable stars of all time, particularly at the height of his fame in the 1980s.

Throughout his career, he put his name and face to many big name brands, most notably with Pepsi.