Michael Jackson's unearthed Suzuki commercial from 1979 might be the coolest ever

24 January 2022, 15:32

Michael Jackson's Suzuki commercial
Michael Jackson's Suzuki commercial. Picture: Suzuki/Michael Jackson

By Tom Eames

An old advert starring Michael Jackson has been doing the rounds online, and it's clear to understand why.

The short 30-second commercial for Suzuki Love Scooter from back in 1979 is a simple one, but it's so damn cool.

Michael Jackson appears alongside a female model as he performs his iconic dance moves to the tune of his then-new song 'Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough'.

After a bit of a boogie around the bike, Michael appears on camera and says the tagline: "Love is my message".

Michael Jackson's Suzuki commercial
Michael Jackson's Suzuki commercial. Picture: Suzuki/Michael Jackson

In a cute moment, Michael attempts to wink at the camera, but instead shuts both eyes and laughs.

Watch the advert below (starts at 8 seconds in):

There's also a second advert, where Michael does the same thing - but we reckon at this point he was taking the mickey out of himself for his inability to wink in the previous commercial:

Michael Jackson was one of the most profitable stars of all time, particularly at the height of his fame in the 1980s.

Throughout his career, he put his name and face to many big name brands, most notably with Pepsi.

More from Michael Jackson

See more More from Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson

The top 30 best Michael Jackson songs ever, ranked in order of greatness

Features

Michael Jackson in 1996

Michael Jackson facts: Singer's wife, kids, age, albums, net worth and more revealed
Joseph Jackson with his sons in 1971

Who was Michael Jackson's father Joe Jackson? Jackson family patriarch's life and career explained
Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson facts: Singer's age, husband, children, family and net worth revealed

Music

Janet Jackson documentary trailer

Janet Jackson tears up speaking about brother Michael in explosive new film trailer

Music

A Michael Jackson impersonator takes down a heckler

Michael Jackson impersonator wins fight against heckler in public Las Vegas brawl - video

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

The Queen's Guard pays tribute to Meat Loaf

The Queen's Guard perform a beautiful tribute to Meat Loaf at Buckingham Palace

Music

Brian Wilson and Eugene Landy

The tragic story of how Brian Wilson's career was almost destroyed by a rogue doctor

Beach Boys

Tony Hadley speaks to Jenni Falconer for Smooth's Famous Firsts podcast

Smooth's Famous Firsts Podcast: Tony Hadley talks Spandau Ballet beginnings, solo regrets and "looking forward"

Music

Mika

Mika facts: Singer's age, partner, height, songs and more revealed

Music

Sharleen Spiteri has been the singer of Texas since 1986.

Sharleen Spiteri facts: Texas singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

Music

More Smooth Features

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained
Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed
Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed
Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother
Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed
Who is Yoko Ono? All the key facts about the multimedia artists

Yoko Ono facts: Artist's age, children and relationship with John Lennon revealed
Prince Edward in 2017

Prince Edward facts: Earl of Wessex's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed