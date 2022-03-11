Paris Jackson explains how her tattoos and piercings pay tribute to her dad Michael

11 March 2022, 10:56 | Updated: 11 March 2022, 11:46

By Mayer Nissim

Paris Jackson's multiple piercings and over 80 tattoos aren't just about looking cool.

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris is now in her early 20s, and as well as attracting attention for her work as an actress, model and musician, she's also grabbed the eye with her scores of piercings and tattoos.

Paris is the cover star of the new issue of LVR and appears on the front of the magazine with her arms bared, showing off a lot of her body art.

In the magazine, she explains that the jewellery and ink isn't just about looking amazing, but also paying tribute to her late father Michael.

"It's more about the number of piercings than what is on them, but there is a sunburst, feather and dragon," Paris said.

Paris explained that she has seven piercings in her ear, which was Michael's lucky number and her own life number.

Paris Jackson
Paris Jackson. Picture: Alamy

Some of her more-than 80 tattoos are more direct tributes, to her dad and others.

"My [Scottish rock band] Frightened Rabbit tattoo says 'Forever 36' because the lead singer [Scott Hutchison] passed in 2018 [at age 36]," she said.

"I got that on his birthday, randomly, out of the blue. The koi fish and dragon, I had wanted since I was 16."

She added: "I have a pair of my dad's PJs and a bracelet that he wore the entire time I knew him. I have it in a safe place."

Back in 2016 when she was just 18, she got a massive tattoo depicting the sleeve of Michael Jackson's massive 1991 album Dangerous.

"'The meaning of life is contained in every single expression of life," she wrote on the caption, quoting her dad.

"It is the present in the infinity of forms and phenomena that exist in all creation."

She then added: "Never forget your roots, and always be proud of where you came from."

Earlier that year to mark her 18th birthday, Paris had 'Queen of my Heart" tattooed on her forearm in her father's handwriting.

"To everyone else he was the King of Pop," she said. "To me, well, he was the king of my heart."

