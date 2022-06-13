Michael Jackson's children Prince and Paris pay tribute to their dad at 75th Tony Awards

13 June 2022, 13:34

By Mayer Nissim

Paris and Prince Jackson hail their dad Michael as MJ the Musical wins four Tony Awards, including Best Actor.

Michael Jackson has been the subject of more than one stage musical, with Thriller – Live and more recently MJ the Musical both wowing audiences around the world.

MJ the Musical picked up a massive ten Tony Award nominations and won four gongs at the 2022 ceremony on Sunday (June 12), with Myles Frost winning Best Actor for his performance as the King of Pop.

Two of Jackson's children, daughter Paris and son Prince, paid tribute to their late father during the ceremony, which took place at Radio City Music Hall.

Prince said: "A lot of people seem to think our dad Michael Jackson changed popular music forever... and who are we to disagree?

Paris and Prince Michael at the 2022 Tony Awards
Paris and Prince Michael at the 2022 Tony Awards. Picture: Getty Images

"But what people may not know is he loved musicals, on film and on the stage."

He added: "That's why we are so incredibly honoured to introduce the night's first nominee for best musical, MJ, which, using many of his iconic hits, looks at the complexities and brilliance of our father's process."

MJ the Musical features 25 of Jackson's hit songs and the book by Lynn Nottage tells the story of Jackson's massive 1992 Dangerous World Tour.

In the play, as Jackson and his team rehearse his setlist, the audience is taken to key moments from his career.

Paris Jackson, 24, was born in 1988 to Michael and mum Debbie Rowe. She is the older brother of Michael Joseph Jackson Jr – known as Prince – who was born a year earlier, also to Michael and Debbie.

Jackson's third child Prince Michael 'Blanket' Jackson II was born in 2002 to a surrogate mother whose identity has been kept private. He now goes by the name Bigi.

