Paris and Prince Jackson celebrate their father Michael in rare appearance together

13 May 2022, 13:08

Paris and Prince Jackson were all smiles at a recent party to celebrate the success of MJ The Musical.
Paris and Prince Jackson were all smiles at a recent party to celebrate the success of MJ The Musical. Picture: Getty

After his sudden death in 2009, Michael Jackson's children have been a source of media intrigue.

And both Prince and Paris Jackson haven't shied away from the public spotlight.

Originally concealed in masks by their father, they became almost instantly famous internationally when they both paid tribute to the late, great Michael Jackson at his memorial to commemorate his life and work.

MJ's two eldest children have courted the attention since – Prince lesser so despite being a social media personality, but Paris has launched a singing career, and has spoke candidly about her relationship with her father.

Yet they're very rarely seen together in public together.

So their joint appearance at celebratory show hosted by MJ The Musical to mark the success of the broadway show brought smiles to everyone involved, including the siblings.

Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson pose at The MJ, The Michael Jackson Musical Celebrates the 2021-2022 Broadway Season at Tavern on The Green on May 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)
Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson pose at The MJ, The Michael Jackson Musical Celebrates the 2021-2022 Broadway Season at Tavern on The Green on May 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images). Picture: Getty
Paris and Prince were endearingly affectionate on the red carpet together. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)
Paris and Prince were endearingly affectionate on the red carpet together. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Both dressed to the nines in beautiful garms (Paris wore a floor-length, nude coloured lace dress, and Prince came in smart-casual attire with blazer and jeans), the pair willingly posed for photographers as they embraced affectionately.

Taking place at New York's Tavern on The Green, the party was arranged to celebrate the 2021-2022 Broadway Season.

The organisers must've realised they hit the jackpot when they knew that not one, but two Jackson's were primed to make an appearance.

MJ The Musical has been a major success since it hit the stage, as expected given it showcases the work of the King Of Pop.

And what better way to celebrate than with members of his own family.

With the Tony Awards set to go ahead on 13th June, MJ The Musical has received a total of 10 nominations and is a strong favourite to pick them all up.

The Tony's will be hosted by Ariana DeBose, who won the Oscar this year for her performance in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story.

It details the life and work of Michael Jackson, from his early fame to his international career at the top which spanned a total of four decades.

Paris took to social media to share selfies of her with her brother at the event.

Likewise, Prince posted to his 807k followers on Instagram to say how happy and proud he was of the musical's success:

"Congratulations to @mjthemusical for 10 Tony nominations and congrats to @myles.frost for his nomination for Best Performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical!"

"I’m so proud of y’all and it’s truly well earned!"

More from Michael Jackson

See more More from Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson

The top 30 best Michael Jackson songs ever, ranked in order of greatness

Features

Michael Jackson in 1996

Michael Jackson facts: Singer's wife, kids, age, albums, net worth and more revealed
The clip show's Barry Gibb mishear his name and come up on stage as Michael Jackson is giving a speech at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Awkward moment Barry Gibb gatecrashes Michael Jackson award speech in hilarious mixup

Barry Gibb

Jackie Jackson in 2009

Jackie Jackson facts: Jackson 5 singer's age, wife, children and family revealed

Music

Michael Jackson's friendship with his pet chimpanzee Bubbles definitely raised a few eyebrows.

What happened to Michael Jackson's pet chimp Bubbles?

Tito Jackson

Tito Jackson facts: Jackson 5 singer's age, wife, children, siblings and career revealed

Music

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Michael Ball, Celine Dion and Olivia Newton-John all did Eurovision in the past

14 singers you totally forgot did Eurovision (or failed to get there)

Eurovision

George Michael joins his backing singers to perform 'This Little Light if Mine' backstage on his 25 Live Tour

George Michael sings jaw-dropping version of ‘This Little Light of Mine’ in rare backstage video

George Michael

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Elvis Presley

The new Elvis biopic explores Presley's life in three sections.

Does Austin Butler really sing and play guitar in Elvis? His Elvis Presley vocals explained

Elvis Presley

The UK representing the UK, from Cliff Richard, Bucks Fizz and Katrina and the Waves

Who has actually won Eurovision for the UK and when have they finished last?

Eurovision

More Smooth Features

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained
Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed
Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed
Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother
Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed