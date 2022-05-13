Paris and Prince Jackson celebrate their father Michael in rare appearance together

Paris and Prince Jackson were all smiles at a recent party to celebrate the success of MJ The Musical. Picture: Getty

After his sudden death in 2009, Michael Jackson's children have been a source of media intrigue.

And both Prince and Paris Jackson haven't shied away from the public spotlight.

Originally concealed in masks by their father, they became almost instantly famous internationally when they both paid tribute to the late, great Michael Jackson at his memorial to commemorate his life and work.

MJ's two eldest children have courted the attention since – Prince lesser so despite being a social media personality, but Paris has launched a singing career, and has spoke candidly about her relationship with her father.

Yet they're very rarely seen together in public together.

So their joint appearance at celebratory show hosted by MJ The Musical to mark the success of the broadway show brought smiles to everyone involved, including the siblings.

Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson pose at The MJ, The Michael Jackson Musical Celebrates the 2021-2022 Broadway Season at Tavern on The Green on May 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Paris and Prince were endearingly affectionate on the red carpet together. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Both dressed to the nines in beautiful garms (Paris wore a floor-length, nude coloured lace dress, and Prince came in smart-casual attire with blazer and jeans), the pair willingly posed for photographers as they embraced affectionately.

Taking place at New York's Tavern on The Green, the party was arranged to celebrate the 2021-2022 Broadway Season.

The organisers must've realised they hit the jackpot when they knew that not one, but two Jackson's were primed to make an appearance.

MJ The Musical has been a major success since it hit the stage, as expected given it showcases the work of the King Of Pop.

And what better way to celebrate than with members of his own family.

With the Tony Awards set to go ahead on 13th June, MJ The Musical has received a total of 10 nominations and is a strong favourite to pick them all up.

The Tony's will be hosted by Ariana DeBose, who won the Oscar this year for her performance in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story.

It details the life and work of Michael Jackson, from his early fame to his international career at the top which spanned a total of four decades.

Paris took to social media to share selfies of her with her brother at the event.

Likewise, Prince posted to his 807k followers on Instagram to say how happy and proud he was of the musical's success:

"Congratulations to @mjthemusical for 10 Tony nominations and congrats to @myles.frost for his nomination for Best Performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical!"

"I’m so proud of y’all and it’s truly well earned!"