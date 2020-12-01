Rod Stewart singing duet of 'Forever Young' with daughter Ruby is sensational

Taking to the stage in Chile at the Festival de Viña del Mar on February 27, 2020, Rod invited his daughter Ruby Stewart on stage for a duet of 'Forever Young', his hit song from 1988. Picture: CHV/DirectTV

Rod and Ruby Stewart gave a staggering rendition of 'Forever Young' at the Festival de Viña del Mar in Chile in 2014, a song he's previously said is "a real heartfelt song about my kids."

It's no secret that Rod Stewart is close with his eight - yes eight - children, and so it's not surprising some of them have inherited 'The Rodfather's' talents in the music department.

Taking to the stage in Chile at the Festival de Viña del Mar on February 27, 2020, Rod invited his daughter Ruby Stewart on stage for a duet of 'Forever Young', his hit song from 1988.

The pair sang confidently, with Rod often giving his then 27-year-old daughter the stage as they sang lyrics including the moving and so apt: “When you finally fly away, I’ll be hoping that I served you well…”

Rod and Ruby Stewart gave a staggering rendition of 'Forever Young' at the Festival de Viña del Mar in Chile in 2014, a song he's previously said is "a real heartfelt song about my kids.". Picture: CHV/DirectTV

It's no secret that Rod Stewart is close with his eight children, and it's not surprising some of them have inherited 'The Rodfather's' talents in the music department. Picture: CHV/DirectTV

Despite many assuming 'Forever Young' was an original song of Stewart's, when it was recorded in 1988 it sounded so similar in lyrics and melody to a song of Bob Dylan's of the same name, the two artists unusually agreed to share the publishing and royalty rights.

Speaking in 1995, Rod Stewart discussed just how close 'Forever Young' is to his heart and why it is one of his favourite songs.

"I love 'Forever Young', because that was a real heartfelt song about my kids," he told Mojo Magazine.

"I suddenly realized I'd missed a good five years of Sean and Kimberly's life because I was so busy touring all the time. With these [younger] kids now I don't make that mistake -- I take them on tour with me, so I can watch them grow up. So that's another favourite.

"Unfortunately, it wasn't a big hit in England," he added, "but it's like a national anthem here [America]."

Ruby Stewart, 33, is the third of Rod's eight children whom he welcomed in 1987 with ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg, and is a fashion model and singer in band The Sisterhood. Picture: CHV/DirectTV

Ruby Stewart, 33, is the third of Rod's eight children whom he welcomed in 1987 with ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg, and is a fashion model and singer in band The Sisterhood, who most recently performed a one-hour set at the CMC Rocks festival in Queensland, Australia in 2106.

Rod Stewart, 75, famously gets on very well with all of his ex-wives and girlfriends and set the internet alight in 2019 when he posed for a photo with the four mothers' of seven of his children.

Pictured (from left the right, below) with Alana Stewart, current wife Penny Lancaster, Kelly Emberg and Rachel Hunter, the adults were celebrating Rod's daughter Kimberly Stewart's 40th birthday when the famous snap was taken.

Pictured (left the right, below) Alana Stewart, current wife Penny Lancaster, Rod Stewart, Kelly Emberg and Rachel Hunter at Kimberly Stewart's 40th birthday. Picture: CHV/DirectTV

Rod's first marriage was to Alana Hamilton from 1979 to 1984 who is the mother of model Kimberley and musician Sean.

His second marriage was to model Rachel Hunter from 1990 to 2006, and they are parents to two children: dancer Renée and ice hockey player Liam.

See more: Rod Stewart in remission after secretly fighting prostate cancer for three years

In between his first two marriages, he fathered Ruby with girlfriend Kelly Emberg, and he also has two sons with Penny, whom he married in 2007: 12-year-old Alastair and Aiden, eight.

Not in the photo is is Susannah Hourde, whom Rod had a child with named Sarah Streeter before his first marriage. She was given up for adoption, but has since reunited with her dad.