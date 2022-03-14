Rod Stewart takes time off being a rock icon to fill potholes in Harlow

By Mayer Nissim

Rod Stewart ditches his gladrags and puts on a hi-viz vest to save your tyres in Essex.

Rod Stewart spends much of his time in the public eye in a snazzy suit with a microphone in hand.

At the weekend though, the Faces singer and solo superstar put on a hi-viz vest and picked up a shovel to fill potholes Harlow in Essex.

He posted a couple of videos on his Instagram feed, showing him doing god's work and saving your tyres.

"I'm repairing the street where I live, because no-one can be bothered to do it!" he said in the first video.

In a second clip, he added: "This is the state of the roads near where I live, in Harlow.

"People are smashing their cars up. The other day, there was an ambulance with a burst tyre. My Ferrari can’t go through here at all!

"So me and the boys thought we would come and do it ourselves. We are filling the holes while millions and millions of pounds have been spent on the M11."

Sir Rod captioned the post: "Working for a living, filling holes is good for the soul! 🕳 😇"

Among those congratulating Rod for his great work for the community were his daughters Kimberley and Ruby, as well as Rod's Faces bandmate Ronnie Wood, who said: :👏Bravo Rod! 🕳👏"

It's a wonder Rod has time to help out, given that he's taking his latest album The Tears of Hercules on the road in the US this summer and autumn, before returning to the UK in the winter for yet more live shows.

He'll also play two more of his acclaimed Las Vegas Hits residencies at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Rod has been in the studio with Ronnie Wood and Kenney Jones to record their first new music as Faces in over 40 years.

The band say they've laid down around 14 tracks, which are a mixture of unreleased older material they've resurrected and newly-written material.