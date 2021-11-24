Rod Stewart opens up about losing his voice after "scary" cancer diagnosis

24 November 2021, 10:17

By Mayer Nissim

Rod Stewart speaks to ITV's Loose Women about his brief struggle with thyroid cancer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rod Stewart is bringing his distinctive singing voice back on the road next year when he tours his new album The Tears of Hercules alongside his hits from the past 50 years.

But he told ITV's Loose Women that he once completely lost his voice and had to learn how to sing again after he overcame thyroid cancer.

"I had a touch of thyroid cancer, it was over and out within 10 minutes," he said.

Rod Stewart on ITV's Loose Women
Rod Stewart on ITV's Loose Women. Picture: ITV

Read more: Rod Stewart's 15 greatest songs ever, ranked

"I don't want to pretend I fought cancer for months and months. It was really easy to get rid of, but I did lose my voice – totally gone."

He added: "It was scary because I couldn't sing a note.

"You know, they chop right through your throat all the muscles are torn apart and they've all got memories so they have to remember again.

"So it took me a long time. I'd start off, 'Wake up Maggie..' oh, it's gone. 'Wake up Maggie I think I've got..' oh, it's gone again. It took me that long, it took me six months to get it back again."

Read more: Rod Stewart explains “weird” reason why he didn’t perform at Live Aid

At the time of his diagnosis, Rod told USA Today: "Needless to say, it was a shock.

"But fortunately, I had a particularly slow-growing thyroid cancer which was surgically removed, and now I have a clean bill of health.

"As anyone who has been through this experience knows, when you are so close to something that is potentially life-threatening, you tend to get your life in perspective."

He later said in his autobiography: "I felt fearful, vulnerable to a degree that I never had before.

"No chemotherapy was required – which, in turn, meant there was no risk that I'd lose my hair. And let’s face it: if we're ranking threats to the survival of my career, losing my hair would be second only to losing my voice."

Read more: Rod Stewart admits he married too young with "more partying, drinking and sh***ing to do

In 2019, Rod revealed that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer three years earlier, and had been successfully treated for it.

"Two years ago I was ­diagnosed with prostate cancer," he said at a fundraiser for the Prostate Project charity.

"I’m in the clear now, simply because I caught it early. I’ve worked for two years and I've just been happy, and the good Lord looked after me."

"Guys, you’ve got to really go to the doctor... Finger up the bum, no harm done."

More from Rod Stewart

See more More from Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart's 15 greatest songs ever, ranked

Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart facts: Singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed
Rod Stewart explains “weird” reason why he didn’t perform at Live Aid

Rod Stewart explains “weird” reason why he didn’t perform at Live Aid
Rod Stewart shares rare picture with young sons and gives surprise performance at a charity event

Rod Stewart shares cute rare picture with youngest sons and gives surprise performance at charity event
Rod Stewart with his first wife Alana in 1979. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Rod Stewart admits he married too young with "more partying, drinking and sh***ing to do"
6 children who released music like their parents: including Paris Jackson, Nicole Richie, James McCartney and more

6 children who released music like their parents: Paris Jackson, Nicole Richie, James McCartney and more

Music

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Michael Buble is one of many singers to perform 'Winter Wonderland'

Who is Parson Brown from 'Winter Wonderland' – and is it a real person?

Christmas

Tears for Fears are back

Tears for Fears announce UK tour dates for 2022 with special guest Alison Moyet

Music

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta starred in Grease

School cancels Grease musical production after students complain it's "offensive"

TV & Film

Freddie Mercury's final video for Queen

The Story of... 'These Are the Days of Our Lives' by Queen, Freddie Mercury's heartbreaking farewell

The Story of...

Queen at the 1990 Brit Awards

Remembering Freddie Mercury's final public appearance at the 1990 Brit Awards

Queen