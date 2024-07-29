Rod Stewart addresses his own death: 'I'm aware my days are numbered'

Rod Stewart says he has "no fear".

Rod Stewart has shown little sign of slowing down in recent years, with his Las Vegas residencies, international tours, new albums, and even a Faces reunion.

But as he approaches his 80th birthday next year, Rod has also been publicly contemplating his own mortality.

"I'm aware my days are numbered but I've got no fear," Sir Rod told The Sun.

"We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket."

He continued: "I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can.

"I say few – probably another 15. I can do that easy mate, easy."

Rod added that while he'll continue to work and enjoy himself, he can't party quite the way he used to in the 1970s and 1980s.

He revealed that he had to instead "protect" his singing voice before and after every live show.

The singer explained that aside from a rare anti-inflammatory for his knee, he doesn't take prescription pills but instead drinks plenty of water as part of his voice protection plan.

"But no you think I just have water on my rider?" he quipped.

"You’re talking to Rod Stewart here, mate. We go mad after every show. There are 13 of us, six women, really great musicians and I make them drink. We absolutely love it."