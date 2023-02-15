Rod Stewart announces six-date summer tour at major UK venues

15 February 2023, 13:52

The 'Maggie May' singer's announcement comes just months after he added new dates to his tour at the end of 2022 due to unprecedented demand. Picture: Alamy

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Sir Rod Stewart has announced six huge summer concerts as part of his Global Hits Tour.

The six-venue tour will see Sir Rod Stewart perform in Edinburgh, Bristol, Hull, Durham, Northampton and Plymouth and promises to be a night full of massive hits.

Sir Rod is in the midst of a world tour, which will see him play venues in Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and Las Vegas, before coming to the UK for this summer's newly announced six-venue tour.

The Faces frontman is in the midst of a world tour, which will see him play venues in Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and Las Vegas, before coming to the UK for this summer's newly announced six-venue tour. Picture: Alamy

The singer said: "My favourite memories have been summer nights with a beer or two alongside the best fans in the world.

"I'm impatiently awaiting this summer playing at a variety of special venues - football, cricket and rugby stadiums, estates and castles!" he said, adding: "We'll all be dancing under the stars."

The 2023 Global Hits shows will feature his most famous songs across his long career, and will be supported by Johnny Mac and the Faithful.

Rod Stewart's six summer tour dates have been announced. Picture: Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart's UK Summer dates are:

  • June 24: Plymouth, Home Park Stadium
  • June 28: Northampton, Cinch Stadium
  • June 30: Durham, SEAT Unique Riverside
  • July 2: Bristol, Badminton Estate
  • July 4: Hull, Sewell Group Riverside Park
  • July 6: Edinburgh, Edinburgh Castle

Tickets are available to buy here

