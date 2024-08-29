Rod Stewart addresses Penny Lancaster 'rift' rumours: 'We wanted to put the record straight'

29 August 2024, 16:10 | Updated: 29 August 2024, 16:19

Rod Stewart addresses Penny Lancaster 'rift' rumours: 'We wanted to put the record straight'. Picture: Getty

By Sian Moore

Stories had been circulating that Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster were in a 'stalemate' over where they should reside.

Rod Stewart has set the record straight on stories that he and Penny Lancaster were experiencing a rift because of a disagreement over where they should live.

Taking to social media, Rod wrote: "Despite erroneous articles in the Daily Mail and other tabloids that followed suit.

"We wanted to put the record straight. There is absolutely no rift between Penny and I and no disagreement over where we should reside, in fact it's the opposite.

"We moved permanently back to our beloved Britain a year ago but are fortunate to also have homes in different countries, which we love to visit.

"Originally We did think it made sense to sell our house in LA, but having spent a wonderful time there this summer with family and friends during my Vegas residency we realised that it makes sense to keep our house there.

"Two of my eldest children still live in Celtic House (the LA residence )."

The singer added: "Penny and I could not be more in love with each other after 27 glorious years. Please trust me on this..... there's no disharmony in our marriage."

He signed off the message as 'Rod "a very lucky man" Stewart'.

Rod Stewart sings 'Ooh La La' with daughter on Instagram

Rod met Penny in 1999 when the singer asked the model to take photos of him while on tour.

Six years later, the couple welcomed their first child together, Alistair, in November 2005. In 2011, Penny had her second child (and Rod's eighth), Aiden.

The couple married in June 2007 at La Cervara near Portofino, Italy.

