Rod Stewart admits he married too young with "more partying, drinking and sh***ing to do"

Rod Stewart with his first wife Alana in 1979. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Rod Stewart has admitted he got married far too young, after his wedding with first wife Alana Stewart back in 1979.

The former Faces rocker revealed in a recent interview that it was his father who initially showed his concern about the marriage coming too soon.

Rod Stewart's first marriage was to Alana Stewart in 1979 when he was 34 years old, but they only lasted five years, going on to divorce in 1984.

Now, with Rod in this third marriage to model Penny Lancaster, he's passing on his wisdom to future generations about settling down before you're ready.

"When I told my dad I was getting married, he said, 'You're far too young,'" Rod recalls in his interview with PEOPLE, thinking he was ready for a lifelong commitment.

Rod Stewart with his second wife Rachel Hunter. (Photo by Steve Granitz Archive 1/WireImage). Picture: Getty

Never one to mince his words, Rod then adds: "He was right. I still had a lot of living, partying, drinking and sh**ing to do."

Any chance he gets to bestow his advice about tying the knot, he'll happily offer it up after living through not one, but two failed marriages.

"I always tell the girls in my band and my daughters, 'A woman has so much living to do.' It's your life! Forget men!"

Six years after his first divorce from Alana, Rod met Rachel Hunter who would go on to be his second wife. At the time he admitted he "really thought she was the one".

After nine years of marriage, Hunter left him in 1999. He joked about being heartbroken, saying: "No one breaks up with Rod."

Rod calls his marriage to his current wife Penny Lancaster the "perfect relationship". (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Langan's). Picture: Getty

Soon after his second divorce, however, he met his third and current wife Penny Lancaster.

It evidently worked out the best for Rod, as he gushed that Penny "has mended my heart in more ways than one", and calls their marriage the "perfect relationship".

Since marrying Penny in 2006, he says intimacy has been the key to success as they both strive to give each other a "kiss and a cuddle and a hold".

"Penny and I do that every morning. We hug each other — sometimes in bed, sometimes out of bed, all throughout the day. It's a wonderful relationship. Lucky geezer, aren't I?"

Doesn't sound too shabby Rod, not at all.

Rod and Penny with their brood. Picture: Penny Lancaster/Instagram

At the age of 76, Rod's partying days aren't as regular as they used to be, saying that he's happiest when he sees his kids and wife smiling, admitting he can't think of anything better in life.

"There's nothing like having kids" he adds.

Stewart has eight children in total: two sons, Alastair and Aiden with Penny, Sean and Kimberly with first wife Alana, Ruby with ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg, Renee and Liam with second wife Rachel, and Sarah who he gave up for adoption when he was a teenager.