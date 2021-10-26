Watch as Rod Stewart gives heartwarming pep-talk to his young son’s football team

26 October 2021, 12:25

Watch as Rod Stewart gives heartwarming pep-talk to his young son's football team
Watch as Rod Stewart gives heartwarming pep-talk to his young son’s football team. Picture: Instagram: @sirrodstewart
Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

Sir Rod Stewart has temporarily swapped his iconic music career for football coaching in order to help and encourage his son’s team.

Rod Stewart recently took his parenting contributions to the next level when he helped out his son Aiden’s football team.

The singer-songwriter posted a video with the team on his Instagram page - Rod encouraged the youth during a game and told them to “enjoy it”.

“Me giving the Hoops a team talk. Up the Hoops,” Rod’s video caption reads.

Read more: Rod Stewart UK tour 2022: Dates, locations, tickets and more details confirmed

Rod often works with the young Hoops’ team - he coaches them and also supports them during their games.

Speaking to his son Aiden and his team, Rod said in the video: “Okay, today’s game. Look at me, all I can tell you is let’s try hard which you always do.

“The teams that have given you trouble are the teams that pass the ball. If we can pass the ball a lot more we’ll do really well. No dribbling in your own box and enjoy it. Off you go.”

Earlier this year, Rod posted a photo on Instagram and shared another moment in which he helped out with the Hoops’ team.

Read more: Rod Stewart's 15 greatest songs ever, ranked

The picture showed Rod helping set up a Sunday practice for the Hoops’ under 10 team.

The caption of the photo reads: ‘You can beat an egg, you can beat a carpet but you can’t beat putting up the nets on a Sunday morning for the under 10’s Hoops match. #Sundays #soccer #u10 #winners.”

Rod is also preparing to release his new album The Tears of Hercules on November 12.

He will then be heading out on a global tour, in 2022, he will be bringing the show to the UK and will play in various cities across the UK.

