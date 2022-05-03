Rod Stewart helps pour pints behind Glasgow pub bar after Celtic match

By Mayer Nissim

First filling potholes, now pulling pints – is there anything Rod Stewart can't do?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

As he approaches his 80s, Rod Stewart is more than entitled to take some time off and put his feet up,

But he's having none of it.

It seems that Sir Rod isn't content with the small matter of releasing his chart-topping 32nd solo studio album, going out on the road and reforming Faces.

He recently shared a video of him and his pals doing some freelance work filling potholes near his home, and how he's even been spotted behind the bar of a Glasgow pub.

Sir Rod was photographed at The Dirty Duchess on Argyle Street, and it very much looked like he was serving the patrons.

Great to have spare bartender Rod ‘the mod’ Stewart tonight! #discoshifter #robstewart #mondown Posted by The Dirty Duchess on Sunday, May 1, 2022

"Great to have spare bartender Rod ‘the mod’ Stewart tonight! #discoshifter#robstewart #mondown" said the pub on its Facebook page.

Sir Rod currently lives in the pothole-ridden Harlow in Essex, but made the trip to Glagow to watch his favoured football team Celtic play Rangers at Celtic Park.

The match ended 1-1, which will be good news for Rod as it leaves the Hoops six points clear of their local rivals at the top of the Scottish Premier League.