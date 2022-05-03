Rod Stewart helps pour pints behind Glasgow pub bar after Celtic match

3 May 2022, 12:35

By Mayer Nissim

First filling potholes, now pulling pints – is there anything Rod Stewart can't do?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As he approaches his 80s, Rod Stewart is more than entitled to take some time off and put his feet up,

But he's having none of it.

It seems that Sir Rod isn't content with the small matter of releasing his chart-topping 32nd solo studio album, going out on the road and reforming Faces.

He recently shared a video of him and his pals doing some freelance work filling potholes near his home, and how he's even been spotted behind the bar of a Glasgow pub.

Sir Rod was photographed at The Dirty Duchess on Argyle Street, and it very much looked like he was serving the patrons.

Great to have spare bartender Rod ‘the mod’ Stewart tonight! #discoshifter #robstewart #mondown

Posted by The Dirty Duchess on Sunday, May 1, 2022

"Great to have spare bartender Rod ‘the mod’ Stewart tonight! #discoshifter#robstewart #mondown" said the pub on its Facebook page.

Sir Rod currently lives in the pothole-ridden Harlow in Essex, but made the trip to Glagow to watch his favoured football team Celtic play Rangers at Celtic Park.

The match ended 1-1, which will be good news for Rod as it leaves the Hoops six points clear of their local rivals at the top of the Scottish Premier League.

More from Rod Stewart

See more More from Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart's best songs

Rod Stewart's 15 greatest songs ever, ranked

Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart facts: Singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed
Rod Stewart and Elton John have known each other for years

The real story of Elton John and Rod Stewart's 55-year fued and friendship

Elton John

Rod Stewart in concert

Rod Stewart adds new UK tour dates due to massive demand

Rod Stewart fixing potholes in Harlow

Rod Stewart takes time off being a rock icon to fill potholes in Harlow
Marvin Gaye / Ed Sheeran

7 times artists sued others for copying their music

Features

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Paul McCartney and John Lennon duet

Paul McCartney emotionally duets with a virtual John Lennon at live show

Paul McCartney

Guess these 90s singers

QUIZ: Can you name these 10 underrated singers from the 1990s?

Quizzes

George Michael tops Smooth's All Time Top 500 for 2022

George Michael tops Smooth's All Time Top 500 for the fifth time - see the full chart

Music

Charles and Eddie - Would I Lie To You?

What happened to 'Would I Lie To You' singers Charles & Eddie?

Music

Robbie Williams - Angels

Noel Gallagher dismisses 'Angels' by Robbie Williams as just "Oasis by numbers"

Robbie Williams