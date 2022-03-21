Rod Stewart adds new UK tour dates due to massive demand

By Mayer Nissim

Missed out on Rod Stewart tickets for his 2022 UK tour? Worry not.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Earlier this year, Rod Stewart announced his return to the road with a giant UK tour.

Now due to phenomenal demand, Rod has now added four extra shows.

The Faces frontman has added concerts at The O2 in London on November 35, P&J Live in Aberdeen on December 2, OVO Hydro in Glasgow on December 3, and Utilta Arena in Birmingham on December 10.

Tickets for these new shows go on sale this Friday, March 25 at 9am.

"Following the success of his previous sold-out tours, Rod’s 2022 shows promise to be filled with show-stopping classics and new hits in his unmissable captivating style," said promoters.

Rod Stewart in concert. Picture: Alamy

"Rod Stewart is one of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music, with an estimated 250 million records and singles sold worldwide, his performance will include fan favourites from across his impressive career, as well as, being the first to hear live performances of tracks from his most recent album The Tears of Hercules."

Preceded by the singles 'One More Time', 'Hold On' and 'I Can't Imagine', The Tears of Hercules was released last November and reached number 5 in the UK charts.

Rod Stewart - UK Tour 2022. Picture: Live Nation

The full updated Rod Stewart 2022 UK tour dates are as follows: