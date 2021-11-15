Rod Stewart shares cute rare picture with youngest sons and gives surprise performance at charity event

15 November 2021, 15:08

Rod Stewart shares rare picture with young sons and gives surprise performance at a charity event
Rod Stewart shares rare picture with young sons and gives surprise performance at a charity event. Picture: Instagram: @sirrodstewart
Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

Rod Stewart attended a charity event over the weekend with two of his children and gave a surprise performance.

Music legend Rod Stewart attended the Football For Change charity event with two of his children, Alastair and Aiden.

According to Rod’s Instagram, the event was held to help raise money for underprivileged children.

Rod shared a post about the event including a rare photo of him and his two young sons. There were also several videos Rod posted including a clip of him singing on stage.

Read more: 6 children who released music like their parents: Paris Jackson, Nicole Richie, James McCartney and more

The post caption reads: “Thank you @ftblforchange for an inspirational evening raising money for underprivileged children. And another thank you too two hero’s @domcalvertlewin @23_carra.”

Attending the Football For Change event alongside Rod was footballer Dominic Calvert-Lewin and sports broadcaster Jamie Carragher.

While on stage, Rod was asked why he wanted to support the football charity - he said that life had been “kind” to him and that it was important to “give a little back”.

“Charity is charity, life has been kind to me, I’ve made lots of money and you have to give a little back and this is football orientated,” Rod explained.

Read more: Watch as Rod Stewart gives heartwarming pep-talk to his young son’s football team

Rod was on stage with Jamie and his son Aiden when they asked him to sing for the audience.

Rod was happy to lend his vocal for the spontaneous moment and sang a fantastic acapella rendition of his classic hit song ‘Have I Told You Lately That I Love You’.

According to the Football For Change Instagram account, the event raised over £250,000 on the night.

There were also performances from Heather Small and Pixie Lott while Westlife’s Nicky Byrne and comedian Russell Howard hosted the event.

