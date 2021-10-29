Exclusive

Ed Sheeran teases festive Elton John duet and looks ahead to daughter Lyra's first 'proper' Christmas

By Tom Eames

Ed Sheeran releases his fourth studio album today (October 29), and that's not all he's got lined up for fans this year.

The singer-songwriter has already had huge hits with 'Bad Habits' and 'Shivers' from his new album = (Equals), and he has now set his sights on the Christmas number one.

Ed will release a festive duet with his idol and friend Sir Elton John later this year, and we wouldn't surprised if he follows up his Christmas chart-topping success with 'Perfect' back in 2017.

Catching up with Smooth's Jenni Falconer teased the Elton duet and also looked ahead to his first "proper" Christmas with daughter Lyra and wife Cherry.

Watch the interview above.

Ed Sheeran and Elton John are best buds. Picture: Smooth/Global/Getty

Talking about his friendship with Elton, Ed said: "From the beginning he’s been a mentor, from the beginning he’s been like 'anytime you want to call me, anytime you need advice'...

"American radio wouldn’t play me, so he flew over there to play a private gig for them, to make sure that they play me. And the Grammys wouldn’t put me on, so he made sure he played the Grammys with me to have me on.

"He’s just, throughout my career he’s been the guy that has nudged it an extra inch. And now I’m in a point in my career where I feel like not equals but, cause he’s had such a long career, but I ring literally on a daily basis, like literally every single day, even if it’s for two minutes.

"He’s my favourite human and it’s so rare to find people in the music industry that are just clean hearted, there’s like no bad energy around him."

He added: "We have done a Christmas song together – which is very fun."

Jenni Falconer and Ed Sheeran. Picture: Smooth/Global

Looking ahead to the festive season with his family, Ed said: "I mean last Christmas it was sweet, we got her presents, dressed her up and stuff like that, but you know she was like four months or something.

"But yeah, this Christmas is – it’s just gonna be great. She’s such a joy to have in our lives. You know it brings family together and Christmas for the last – I’d say since I was like 17. I moved out of home the same time my brother moved out of home, and Christmas has always been an excuse to come back and drink in the pub with our friends.

"And then when you have a kid it’s like 'oh my god, Christmas is actually really magical again'. I would always watch Love Actually, Blackadder Christmas Carol, and the Muppet Christmas Carol. And yeah it just suddenly just gets fun again."

Ed releases his new album = today, and will head out on a UK and Ireland tour in spring 2022.