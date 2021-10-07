Elton John and Ed Sheeran set to team up for “great” Christmas song collaboration

7 October 2021, 14:13

Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

Elton John and Ed Sheeran are joining forces for a new collaboration - the singer-songwriter's will be releasing a Christmas song together in the coming months.

Ed Sheeran revealed that Elton John reached out to him last Christmas after finding out that his Christmas song ‘Step into Christmas’ was in the UK top 10 for the first time.

Speaking to Dutch radio station NPO Radio 2, Ed said that Elton rang him on Christmas Day to wish him Happy Holidays and asked him if he’d like to do a Christmas collaboration.

“Elton rang me on Christmas Day to say Merry Christmas. Elton rings me almost every single day,” Ed explained.

“He said, ‘'Step Into Christmas' is Number 6 in the charts! I want to do another Christmas song – will you do it with me?”

Ed described the song as “great” and explained that it’s just him and Elton on the track.

At first, Ed was unsure about the song, he said: “[I] didn’t feel like [the song] suited me.”

Ed continued: “You don’t know if you’ll still be there tomorrow, everything can change overnight. I may not be here tomorrow. Why shouldn’t I grab this opportunity?”

Both Ed and Elton will be releasing albums later this month, Ed’s new album titled = will be released on October 29.

Elton’s The Lockdown Sessions album is set for release on October 22 and is a 16 track record with collaborations from various well-established artists. This includes Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus and Charlie Puth.

Stevie Wonder also features on Elton’s new album, the track is titled ‘Finish Line’ and was released recently as Elton’s new single. Kanye West’s The Sunday Service Choir are also included on the track.

“I couldn’t be more proud of ‘Finish Line’. I’d go as far as to say it’s one of the best records I've ever made,” Elton said speaking of his duet with Stevie.

“Stevie’s voice is as good as I can ever remember hearing him, he sounds like a 17-year-old again, he’s singing with a sheer joy and exuberance in his vocals.”

He added: "I’ve always loved collaborating with Stevie, and I’m delighted that after fifty years of friendship we finally get to do a full-blown duet.”

