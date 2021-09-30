Elton John and Stevie Wonder team up for spectacular new duet ‘Finish Line’

Elton John and Stevie Wonder team up for spectacular new collaboration ‘Finish Line’. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Lovejoy

Elton John and Stevie Wonder have teamed up for a new song titled ‘Finish Line’ that comes from Elton’s upcoming album The Lockdown Sessions.

The Lockdown Sessions is a 16 track album from Elton John featuring collaborations from a range of well-established artists including Charlie Puth, Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus.

‘Finish Line’ is a track that features Stevie Wonder’s soulful voice as well as his signature harmonica. The song also has gospel undertones with Kanye West’s The Sunday Service Choir also featured on the track.

Elton described ‘Finish Line’ as “one of the best records” he’s ever made and said that he’s “delighted” to finally collaborate with Stevie in this way.

“I couldn’t be more proud of ‘Finish Line’. I’d go as far as to say it’s one of the best records I've ever made,” Elton explained.

“Stevie’s voice is as good as I can ever remember hearing him, he sounds like a 17-year-old again, he’s singing with a sheer joy and exuberance in his vocals.”

He added: "I’ve always loved collaborating with Stevie, and I’m delighted that after fifty years of friendship we finally get to do a full-blown duet.”

Previously, Elton and Stevie have both featured on the tracks ‘I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues’ and ‘That's What Friends Are For’. However, ‘Finish Line’ is the first track in which Elton and Stevie have recorded a duet together.

Speaking of the collaboration, Stevie described it as a “joy” and an “honour” to work on a track with Elton.

“It is both a joy and honour to sing, play piano and harmonica for Elton,” Stevie said.

"He has truly been one of the great spirits of music, life, friendship and love, who I've met on this life journey.”

‘Finish Line’ is available to listen to now and Elton’s new album The Lockdown Sessions will be released on October 22.