Elton John and Stevie Wonder team up for spectacular new duet ‘Finish Line’

30 September 2021, 13:59

Elton John and Stevie Wonder team up for spectacular new collaboration ‘Finish Line’
Elton John and Stevie Wonder team up for spectacular new collaboration ‘Finish Line’. Picture: Getty
Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

Elton John and Stevie Wonder have teamed up for a new song titled ‘Finish Line’ that comes from Elton’s upcoming album The Lockdown Sessions.

The Lockdown Sessions is a 16 track album from Elton John featuring collaborations from a range of well-established artists including Charlie Puth, Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus.

‘Finish Line’ is a track that features Stevie Wonder’s soulful voice as well as his signature harmonica. The song also has gospel undertones with Kanye West’s The Sunday Service Choir also featured on the track.

Elton described ‘Finish Line’ as “one of the best records” he’s ever made and said that he’s “delighted” to finally collaborate with Stevie in this way.

Read more: Elton John and Charlie Puth team up for stunning new collaboration ‘After All’

“I couldn’t be more proud of ‘Finish Line’. I’d go as far as to say it’s one of the best records I've ever made,” Elton explained.

“Stevie’s voice is as good as I can ever remember hearing him, he sounds like a 17-year-old again, he’s singing with a sheer joy and exuberance in his vocals.”

He added: "I’ve always loved collaborating with Stevie, and I’m delighted that after fifty years of friendship we finally get to do a full-blown duet.”

Previously, Elton and Stevie have both featured on the tracks ‘I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues’ and ‘That's What Friends Are For’. However, ‘Finish Line’ is the first track in which Elton and Stevie have recorded a duet together.

Read more: When Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder performed ‘Ebony and Ivory’ together for Barack Obama

Speaking of the collaboration, Stevie described it as a “joy” and an “honour” to work on a track with Elton.

“It is both a joy and honour to sing, play piano and harmonica for Elton,” Stevie said.

"He has truly been one of the great spirits of music, life, friendship and love, who I've met on this life journey.”

‘Finish Line’ is available to listen to now and Elton’s new album The Lockdown Sessions will be released on October 22.

More from Elton John

See more More from Elton John

Elton John live

Elton John's 20 greatest songs, ranked

Features

Elton John

Elton John facts: Singer's age, husband, children, parents, net worth and real name revealed
Elton John and Charlie Puth have released a new single

Elton John and Charlie Puth team up for stunning new collaboration ‘After All’
Elton John performing in Paris, France in 2019. (Photo by Paul CHARBIT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Elton John postpones UK and Europe 2021 tour dates to 2023 after a bad fall
Elton John

Elton John announces huge BST Hyde Park show for 2022

Elton John and Stevie Wonder

Elton John announces new 'Lockdown Sessions' album with Stevie Wonder, Stevie Nicks duets
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

Michael Bolton

Michael Bolton interview: From being totally broke to becoming the world's biggest singer

Music

Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers incredible friendship explained

Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers' incredible life-long friendship explained

Dolly Parton

Louis Armstrong recorded the secondary theme for 'On Her Majesty's Secret Service'

The Story of... 'We Have All the Time in the World' by Louis Armstrong

The Story of...

Watch Tina Turner’s spectacular live performance of ‘Goldeneye’ from the James Bond movie

Watch Tina Turner’s spectacular live performance of James Bond theme ‘GoldenEye’

Tina Turner

Whitney Houston and Clive Davis / Aretha Franklin and Clive Davis - artists mentored by Clive Davis

5 artists who were mentored by Clive Davis: Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and more

Music