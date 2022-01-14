Dolly Parton unveils new song 'Big Dreams and Faded Jeans' from her upcoming album

14 January 2022, 11:42 | Updated: 14 January 2022, 11:59

Country music legends is still making new music well into the 7th decade of her storied career. (Photo by: Christine-Marie Liwag Dixon)
By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Hallelujah: there's new music from Dolly Parton coming our way.

Country music legend Dolly Parton has today revealed the first song from her new album Run, Rose, Run.

'Big Dreams and Faded Jeans' marks Dolly's return to music-making, and details the moment a young woman bravely decides to pack her bags and leave her home in search of becoming a successful musician.

The single is her first offering from upcoming album, Run, Rose, Run, which serves as a collection of songs to accompany her fictional novel of the same name.

Dolly's novel was inspired by her own experiences as a woman in the music industry, and is a story about the trials and tribulations her and other women similarly faced trying to make a name for themselves, and the song's reflect those stories.

“It’s been wonderful making these stories come to life through music!” she gushed in a recent statement.

Listen to 'Big Dreams and Faded Jeans' below:

Co-written by best-selling author James Patterson, Dolly initially revealed in August of last year that she was working on a new project.

“I cannot be more excited about the release of my very first novel,” Parton shared to her 4.7 million Instagram followers alongside a photo of her and Patterson.

“I also have a new CD to go along with the book, based on its characters and situations. I hope you enjoy the book and the songs as much as we’ve enjoyed putting it together.”

Run, Rose, Run is scheduled for release on 4th March, with the accompanying novel set to follow on 7th March.

With its reflective tone and unmistakeable country melody, 'Big Dreams and Faded Jeans' is trademark Dolly Parton.

It indicates that the 75-year old country music legend has plenty left to say, keeping her creativity flowing well into the 7th decade of her incredible career.

Though it's not exactly like the iconic singer-songwriter and renowned humanitarian needs any more accomplishments, recently being named of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2021 after her donations to vaccine research.

Not long after that, it was confirmed that Dolly now holds three major Guinness World Records: having the most decades (7) and most No.1 hits (25) on the Billboard U.S. Hot Country Songs chart (both for a female artist), and breaking her own record of the most hits on the chart in general, a total which exceeded 100 songs.

With her typical grace and poise, Dolly responded by saying: "This is the kind of stuff that really makes you very humble and very grateful for everything that's happened. I am flattered and honoured.”

We're just glad Dolly still has the passion to keep on making new music.

