Dolly Parton shares rare and magnificent throwback photo with husband Carl Dean

4 November 2021, 09:06

Hannah Lovejoy

Country legend Dolly Parton has shared a never seen before photo of herself and her husband Carl Dean.

Dolly Parton rarely shares images of her husband Carl Dean and this unique throwback photograph was edited in an interesting way.

The image shows Dolly and Carl together holding hands - however, Carl is wearing a Dolly Parton t-shirt.

Carl’s t-shirt in the image has been edited on and was a clever marketing trick from Dolly and her team to promote her new range of merchandise.

Dolly used the opportunity to tell her followers that they should be with people who “support” them “like my Carl Dean does”.

Posting on Instagram, alongside the picture, Dolly’s caption reads: “Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does!”

Dolly and Carl have been married for 55 years and got wed on Memorial Day in the US in 1966. The couple had a tiny wedding and the only guests in attendance were Dolly’s mother, the preacher of the ceremony and his wife.

The pair met two years before in 1964 in Nashville when Dolly was 18-years-old and Carl was 21-years-old.

Speaking of the first time they met, Dolly said that she was both “surprised” and “delighted” when Carl first spoke to her.

“I was surprised and delighted that while he talked to me, he looked at my face (a rare thing for me),” Dolly explained via her website.

“He seemed to be genuinely interested in finding out who I was and what I was about.”

Carl rarely steps into the mainstream media world with Dolly and she explained that they’re “completely opposite” personalities.

Speaking to People, Dolly said: "We're completely opposite, but that's what makes it fun. I never know what he's gonna say or do. He's always surprising me.

“My husband is a good man, first of all. He's a deep person, but he has a great and warped sense of humor. He makes me laugh and entertains me. He's very secure within himself."

