Dolly Parton recreates iconic Playboy shoot for husband Carl's birthday, and shares rare glimpse of partner

21 July 2021, 09:31 | Updated: 21 July 2021, 10:10

By Sian Moore

Four decades after her 1978 Playboy shoot, Dolly Parton has recreated the famous cover for husband Carl's birthday.

Dolly Parton has recreated her original Playboy shoot for husband Carl Dean's birthday, and shared a rare glimpse of her lifetime partner too.

The country star arranged a photoshoot to redo the famous 1978 magazine cover four decades later as a surprise for Carl.

Despite the publication no longer existing, the 75-year-old framed the two photographs and presented them to her partner while dressed in the iconic Playboy leotard and bunny ears.

Parton shared the sweet exchange on her Instagram yesterday (July 20), and even gave followers a rare glimpse of Carl himself.

Read more: The history of Dolly Parton and Carl Dean’s 54-year marriage, and their secret to long-lasting love

Dolly Parton on her original 1978 Playboy cover, which she recreated for husband Carl's birthday
Dolly Parton on her original 1978 Playboy cover, which she recreated for husband Carl's birthday. Picture: Getty

"My husband always loved the original cover," Dolly explains in the video. "So, I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy.

"He still thinks I'm a hot chick after 57 years," she continues, "and I'm not going to try and talk him out of that."

She then asks her followers, "What do you think?"

Read more: This video of Dolly Parton and Patti LaBelle playing music with their nails is spellbinding

Carl and Dolly first met in the 1960s when the singer was 18 years old and Carl three years her senior.

They dated for two years before deciding they were ready to tie the knot, but Dolly's record label advised against it, with concerns it could hinder her career.

This didn't stop the pair, with Dolly responding to the label's worries by saying "I ain’t waiting!"

Read more: When Dolly Parton did an exquisite impression of Elvis Presley as a woman

Dolly Parton and Carl Dean tied the knot in 1966 after meeting at a local launderette
Dolly Parton and Carl Dean tied the knot in 1966 after meeting at a local launderette. Picture: Dolly Parton / DollyParton.com

When they finally wed in 1966, the only people in attendance were Parton's mum, the preacher and his wife.

Despite being married to a world-famous star, Carl has always avoided the limelight.

He has only accompanied his wife to one industry event, Parton revealed in Oprah Magazine, which was a BMI dinner in 1966.

