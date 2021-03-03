Dolly Parton brilliantly changes 'Jolene' lyrics while getting Covid vaccine - video

Dolly Parton gets her Covid vaccine. Picture: Twitter/Dolly Parton

By Tom Eames

Dolly Parton pleased her fans by getting the Covid-19 vaccine, while urging "the cowards out there" to do the same.

The '9 to 5' singer looked glamorous as ever when she went to get her jab, and she also gave fans a video of the moment, in which she said she’s "old enough and smart enough" to get the vaccine.

"I’m very happy that I’m gonna get my Moderna shot today and I wanted to tell everybody that you should get out there and do it too," she said.

Dolly then went to sing a brand new vaccine-related version of her classic song 'Jolene'.

"I even changed one of my songs to fit the occasion!" the country legend joked, before singing: "Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I’m begging of you, please don’t hesitate.

"Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, ’cause once you dead, then that’s a bit too late!"

She added: "I just wanted to encourage everybody because the sooner we get to feeling better, the sooner we are gonna get back to being normal.

"So I just wanna say to all you cowards out there, don’t be such a chicken squat! Get out there and get your shot!"

Dolly then received her jab, given to her by her friend Dr Naji Abumrad.

What's even more amazing, is that the jab was massively helped by Dolly herself. The 75-year-old had been praised by fans around the worrld for donating $1 million (£700,000) towards research at the start of the pandemic, which helped to fund the Moderna vaccine.

Speaking to The Associated Press, Dolly recently explained: "I’m not going to get mine until some more people get theirs. I don’t want it to look like I’m jumping the line just because I donated money.

"I’m very funny about that. I’m going to get mine though, but I’m going to wait. I’m at the age where I could have gotten mine legally last week.

"I turned 75. I was going to do it on my birthday, and I thought, “Nah, don’t do that. You’ll look like you’re just doing a show”. None of my work is really like that."