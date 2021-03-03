Dolly Parton brilliantly changes 'Jolene' lyrics while getting Covid vaccine - video

3 March 2021, 12:18 | Updated: 3 March 2021, 12:43

Dolly Parton gets her Covid vaccine
Dolly Parton gets her Covid vaccine. Picture: Twitter/Dolly Parton

By Tom Eames

Dolly Parton pleased her fans by getting the Covid-19 vaccine, while urging "the cowards out there" to do the same.

The '9 to 5' singer looked glamorous as ever when she went to get her jab, and she also gave fans a video of the moment, in which she said she’s "old enough and smart enough" to get the vaccine.

"I’m very happy that I’m gonna get my Moderna shot today and I wanted to tell everybody that you should get out there and do it too," she said.

Dolly then went to sing a brand new vaccine-related version of her classic song 'Jolene'.

Read more: How Dolly Parton has massively contributed to creating the COVID-19 vaccine

"I even changed one of my songs to fit the occasion!" the country legend joked, before singing: "Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I’m begging of you, please don’t hesitate.

"Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, ’cause once you dead, then that’s a bit too late!"

She added: "I just wanted to encourage everybody because the sooner we get to feeling better, the sooner we are gonna get back to being normal.

"So I just wanna say to all you cowards out there, don’t be such a chicken squat! Get out there and get your shot!"

Dolly then received her jab, given to her by her friend Dr Naji Abumrad.

What's even more amazing, is that the jab was massively helped by Dolly herself. The 75-year-old had been praised by fans around the worrld for donating $1 million (£700,000) towards research at the start of the pandemic, which helped to fund the Moderna vaccine.

Read more: The history of Dolly Parton and Carl Dean’s 54-year marriage, and their secret to long-lasting love

Speaking to The Associated Press, Dolly recently explained: "I’m not going to get mine until some more people get theirs. I don’t want it to look like I’m jumping the line just because I donated money.

"I’m very funny about that. I’m going to get mine though, but I’m going to wait. I’m at the age where I could have gotten mine legally last week.

"I turned 75. I was going to do it on my birthday, and I thought, “Nah, don’t do that. You’ll look like you’re just doing a show”. None of my work is really like that."

More from Dolly Parton

See more More from Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton's 10 best songs ever, ranked

Taking to her personal facebook page, Dolly Parton, 75, penned a heartfelt letter to her brother and saying that she and her family and 'grieving his loss'. The pair pictured in 2015

Dolly Parton confirms heartbreaking news her beloved brother Randy Parton has died, aged 67
Dolly Parton and Barry Gibb

Barry Gibb and Dolly Parton release new version of Bee Gees classic 'Words'

Bee Gees

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton facts: Who is her husband, does she have children and how old is she?
Dolly Parton has revealed she was devastated and "cried all night" after turning down a request by Elvis Presley to record a duet of 'I Will Always Love You'.

Dolly Parton reveals she clashed with Elvis Presley over a song and "cried all night"
Dolly Parton has donated $1 million to Moderna's COVID-19 trials

How Dolly Parton has massively contributed to creating the COVID-19 vaccine
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Boy George's greatest songs

The 10 greatest Boy George and Culture Club songs ever, ranked

Boy George

Mick Fleetwood (right) has reconciled with ex-bandmate Lindsey Buckingham (left), he revealed in a Rolling Stone interview

Fleetwood Mac's Mick Fleetwood reconciles with ex-bandmate Lindsey Buckingham and hints at reunion

Fleetwood Mac

Gary Barlow and Sting team-up for a fantastic Squeeze cover duet in latest Crooner Sessions video

Gary Barlow and Sting team-up for a fantastic Squeeze cover duet in latest Crooner Sessions video

Take That

The Freddie Mercury Tribute concert saw the George Michael and Lisa Stansfield (top) join stars including David Bowie and Annie Lennox in celebrating the life of the Queen frontman.

The Freddie Mercury tribute concert: A guide to the greatest gig of the ‘90s

Freddie Mercury

Jack Black sings 'Kiss from a Rose' in front of Seal

When Jack Black perfectly sang 'Kiss from a Rose' on American Idol with Seal watching on

Music