Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Duran Duran nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

3 February 2022, 12:56

By Mayer Nissim

The full list of nominees is announced for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Duran Duran are among the artists nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Also up for the public vote for induction as part of the Class of 2022 are Dionne Warwick, Kate Bush, Carly Simon and Eurythmics.

Rounding out this year's nominations are Judas Priest, Eminem, Devo, MC5, Pat Benatar, Rage Against The Machine, A Tribe Called Quest, Beck, Fela Kuti and the New York Dolls.

"Your vote, your voice," said the Hall of Fame on its website.

"It's time for you to support your favourite Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Nominees and help them reach the top 5 of the official Fan's Ballot.

"You can select up to 5 Nominees daily and submit your vote. Share your ballot, spread the word and rock the vote now until April 29th!"

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation Chairman John Sykes added in a statement: "This year's ballot recognises a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture.

"Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed."

Duran Duran singer Simon Le Bon said: "Just to make it onto the nominations list is an honour that I never expected to experience.

"This distinction is due in large part to the fact that we have an army of fans around the world who have unwaveringly supported us for the past four decades."

The successful Class of 2021 inductees were Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren.

The Early Influence Award went to Kraftwerk, Charley Patton and Gil Scott-Heron, and the Musical Excellence Award to LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads.

The Ahmet Ertegun Award went to Clarence Avant.

