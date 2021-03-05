Carly Simon facts: Singer's age, husband, children and more revealed

On Air Now
5 March 2021
Carly Simon is one of the most successful singer-songwriters to have emerged from the folk boom of the 1970s.
After a brief period with her sister Lucy Simon as duo the Simon Sisters, Carly Simon found huge success as a solo artist, starting with her 1971 self-titled debut album, which won her the Grammy Award for Best New Artist.
She achieved international fame with her third album, No Secrets, which featured the worldwide hit 'You're So Vain'.
She went on to record 'Nobody Does It Better', the theme song to the Bond film The Spy Who Loved Me, and has released 23 studio albums as of 2021.
Here's all the big facts about the talented artist:
Carly Simon was born on June 25, 1945. She celebrated her 75th birthday in 2020.
She was born the Bronx borough of New York City.
Her father was Richard L Simon (co-founder of production company Simon & Schuster), a classical pianist. Her mother was Andrea Heinemann Simon, a civil rights activist and singer.
Carly Simon was previously married to singer James Taylor from 1972 to 1983.
In 2004, Carly said that she no longer speaks to Taylor: "I would say our relationship is non-existent. It's not the way I want it."
She later married James Hart, a writer, poet and businessman, in 1987, but divorced in 2007.
In 2008, Carly started dating Dr Richard Koehler, a surgeon.
Carly Simon has two children, both of whom were with first husband James Taylor.
Sarah Maria 'Sally' Taylor was born in 1974. Sally has released music as a solo artist and with her band The Slip.
Ben Taylor was born in 1977, and he is also a singer-songwriter.
Carly first rose to fame in the 1970s, and her biggest hits include 'Anticipation', 'You Belong To Me', 'Coming Around Again', 'Jesse', 'You're So Vain', and 'Nobody Does It Better'.