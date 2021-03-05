Carly Simon facts: Singer's age, husband, children and more revealed

Carly Simon is one of the most successful singer-songwriters to have emerged from the folk boom of the 1970s.

After a brief period with her sister Lucy Simon as duo the Simon Sisters, Carly Simon found huge success as a solo artist, starting with her 1971 self-titled debut album, which won her the Grammy Award for Best New Artist.

She achieved international fame with her third album, No Secrets, which featured the worldwide hit 'You're So Vain'.

She went on to record 'Nobody Does It Better', the theme song to the Bond film The Spy Who Loved Me, and has released 23 studio albums as of 2021.

Here's all the big facts about the talented artist: