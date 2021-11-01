Tina Turner and Carole King get emotional tributes as they're inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By Mayer Nissim

Taylor Swift performs in Carole's honour and Paul McCartney joins Foo Fighters for the day.

Tina Turner and Carole King have finally been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as solo artists.

The ceremony took place yesterday (October 31) at the Rocket Mortgage Financial Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

Carole was inducted by Taylor Swift, who performed the classic 'Will You Love Me Tomorrow' in her honour.

It marks the second time Carole has been inducted, having jointly received the honour in 1990 with her long-time songwriting party Gerry Goffin.

Swift said of King's massive Tapestry album: "It was a watershed moment for humans in the world with feelings and for cats who have big dreams of one day ending up on iconic album covers."

Tina Turner was another two-time inductee, having previously entered in the Class of 1991 alongside her former partner Ike.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021. Picture: Getty

She was inducted by Angela Bassett, who played the singer in 1993 biopic What's Love Got To Do With It.

Angela hailed the induction as part of Tina's "journey to independence" and added: "For Tina, hope triumphed over hate. Faith won over fear. And ambition eclipsed adversity."

A number of artists paid tribute to Tina by covering her songs, with Christina Aguilera performing 'River Deep, Mountain High'. H.E.R. and Keith Urban playing 'It's Only Love' and Mickey Guyon singing ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It'.

Fellow inductees Foo Fighters played a three-song set of 'Best Of You', 'My Hero' and 'Everlong' before later being joined by Paul McCartney for a show-closing version of The Beatles' 'Get Back'.

Also at the ceremony, Drew Barrymore inducted The Go Go's, Patti Smith inducted Todd Rundgren, and Dave Chappelle inducted Jay-Z.

Inducted in the Early Influences category were Kraftwerk, Charley Patton and Gil Scott-Heron.