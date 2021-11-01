Tina Turner and Carole King get emotional tributes as they're inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

1 November 2021, 11:48 | Updated: 1 November 2021, 12:07

By Mayer Nissim

Taylor Swift performs in Carole's honour and Paul McCartney joins Foo Fighters for the day.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tina Turner and Carole King have finally been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as solo artists.

The ceremony took place yesterday (October 31) at the Rocket Mortgage Financial Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

Carole was inducted by Taylor Swift, who performed the classic 'Will You Love Me Tomorrow' in her honour.

Read more: Tina Turner: Simply her 10 best songs ever, ranked

It marks the second time Carole has been inducted, having jointly received the honour in 1990 with her long-time songwriting party Gerry Goffin.

Swift said of King's massive Tapestry album: "It was a watershed moment for humans in the world with feelings and for cats who have big dreams of one day ending up on iconic album covers."

Tina Turner was another two-time inductee, having previously entered in the Class of 1991 alongside her former partner Ike.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021. Picture: Getty

She was inducted by Angela Bassett, who played the singer in 1993 biopic What's Love Got To Do With It.

Angela hailed the induction as part of Tina's "journey to independence" and added: "For Tina, hope triumphed over hate. Faith won over fear. And ambition eclipsed adversity."

A number of artists paid tribute to Tina by covering her songs, with Christina Aguilera performing 'River Deep, Mountain High'. H.E.R. and Keith Urban playing 'It's Only Love' and Mickey Guyon singing ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It'.

Read more: 8 of Carole King's greatest ever songs

Fellow inductees Foo Fighters played a three-song set of 'Best Of You', 'My Hero' and 'Everlong' before later being joined by Paul McCartney for a show-closing version of The Beatles' 'Get Back'.

Also at the ceremony, Drew Barrymore inducted The Go Go's, Patti Smith inducted Todd Rundgren, and Dave Chappelle inducted Jay-Z.

Inducted in the Early Influences category were Kraftwerk, Charley Patton and Gil Scott-Heron.

Tina Turner

Tina Turner: Simply her 10 best songs ever, ranked

Watch Tina Turner's spectacular live performance of 'Goldeneye' from the James Bond movie

Watch Tina Turner’s spectacular live performance of James Bond theme ‘GoldenEye’
Tina Turner struggled with her career in the late 1970s

How Tina Turner went from working as a cleaner in 1976 to the world's biggest popstar in 1984
Tina Turner

Tina Turner facts: Singer's age, real name, husband, children and more revealed
Tina Turner

Tina Turner and Carole King are to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Tina Turner has spoken about the pitfalls on her road to fame and her relationship with Ike Turner in a trailer for the HBO documentary, Tina.

Tina Turner opens up about 'abusive life' in new trailer for sensational documentary
Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Prince Live On Stage in 1986

Prince facts: Iconic singer's career, real name, height, girlfriends and death explained

Prince

Jon Bon Jovi and Bryan Adams forced to cancel performances after testing positive for COVID-19

Jon Bon Jovi and Bryan Adams forced to cancel performances after testing positive for COVID-19

Music

Smooth's Famous Firsts

Smooth launches new Famous Firsts interview podcast with host Jenni Falconer

Music

Bruce Springsteen is one of the most successful US musicians ever. (Photo: Rob DeMartin)

Bruce Springsteen facts: Singer's age, family, children, net worth and more revealed

Music

Westlife are taking their new album Wild Dreams out on tour.

Westlife announce 'The Wild Dreams' UK & Ireland arena tour for 2022

Westlife