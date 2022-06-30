Dolly Parton's reimagined country Christmas Carol is coming to London's West End

30 June 2022, 13:53

By Mayer Nissim

It's Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol like you've never seen it before.

Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without Ebenezer Scrooge's life-changing ghostly encounter.

Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol has been adapted countless times over the last 180 years or so, with everyone from Doctor Who to The Muppets giving their spin on it.

One of the most striking recent adaptations is Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol – A New Musical.

The country reimagining takes the story from Victorian London to the 1930s in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee. The production first opened in the US back in 2019.

In the reworking, Scrooge is the owner of a mining company town who faces a snowstorm on the night he's visited by the ghost of his late business partner and three further seasonal spirits.

Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol
Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol. Picture: Fiery Angel Entertainment

Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol is now coming to the UK, and you can catch it at London's Queen Elizabeth Hall from December 8, 2022 to January 8, 2023.

Dolly Parton said: "Bringing our reimagined Charles Dickens classic to London feels like a homecoming.

"My songs weave the music of my beautiful Smoky Mountains into this timeless Christmas story, and I can't wait for London audiences to hear them as we tell that story, set in a place that is truly special to me."

Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol
Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol. Picture: Fiery Angel Entertainment

Tickets go on sale this Monday, on July 4.

Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol has been adapted by David H Bell, Paul T Couch and Curt Wollan, with a book by David Bell, and music and lyrics by Dolly Parton.

Dolly Parton was this year inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

She recently released her 48th solo studio album Run, Rose, Run, a companion album to the novel of the same name, co-written by Parton and James Patterson.

