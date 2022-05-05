Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Eurythmics and Duran Duran to enter Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

5 May 2022, 09:56

By Mayer Nissim

Dolly Parton initially resisted her nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but she's gracefully accepting her induction.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dolly Parton will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022, despite initially rejecting her nomination.

When she was first put on the shortlist, Dolly had said she would "respectfully bow out" of the process, because she didn't feel she had "earned that right", not seeing herself as a rock 'n' roll artist.

Artists can't actually withdraw from the nomination, and less than a week ago Dolly said that if she was inducted she would "accept gracefully" – and that's just what happened yesterday (May 4).

She is joined by a host of massive names, including Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and Harry Belafonte.

Other stars included as part of the Class of 2022 are Pat Benatar, Eminem, Elizabeth Cotten, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Judas Priest, Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine and Sylvia Robinson.

"I feel great," Dolly told Billboard of her induction. "I feel honoured that all the people that voted for me did.

"And I appreciate the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame people for staying there with me. I never meant to cause trouble or stir up any controversy.

"It was just always my belief – and I think millions of other people out there too – always thought the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was just set up for the greatest people in the rock 'n' roll business, and I just didn’t feel like I really measured up to that and I don't want to take anything away from the people that have worked so hard."

She added: "So I just wanted to go pull out before it got started good. I found out later that it's far more than that, obviously.... I'm very honoured and humbled... and so I'll try to live up to it."

Last year, Tina Turner and Carole King were finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as solo artists, joining Foo Fighters, The Go Go's, Todd Rundgren, Jay-Z, Kraftwerk, Charley Patton and Gil Scott-Heron in the Class of 2021.

The 2022 ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on November 5.

More from Dolly Parton

See more More from Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton's 10 best songs ever, ranked

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton facts: Singer's age, husband, family and net worth revealed
Paul McCartney, Dolly Parton and Mariah Carey are among the richest singers

These are the top 20 richest singers in the world

Music

The greatest movie songs ever

The 100 greatest movie songs of all time, ranked

Song Lists

Mamma Mia 2

Mother's Day: 10 of the greatest and emotional songs about mums

Song Lists

Reese Witherspoon and Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton will star in movie version of her new book produced by Reese Witherspoon

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Madonna - Like a Prayer

The Story of... 'Like a Prayer' by Madonna

Madonna

ABBA Voyage

ABBA unveil super-realistic virtual 'ABBAtars' ahead of Voyage live shows

ABBA

George Michael was so proud when he found out that Mariah Carey had covered 'One More Try'.

Watch Mariah Carey pay tribute to George Michael with beautiful version of 'One More Try'

George Michael

Rod Stewart behind the bar

Rod Stewart helps pour pints behind Glasgow pub bar after Celtic match

Rod Stewart

Paul McCartney and John Lennon duet

Paul McCartney emotionally duets with a virtual John Lennon at live show

Paul McCartney