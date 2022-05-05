Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Eurythmics and Duran Duran to enter Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By Mayer Nissim

Dolly Parton initially resisted her nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but she's gracefully accepting her induction.

Dolly Parton will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022, despite initially rejecting her nomination.

When she was first put on the shortlist, Dolly had said she would "respectfully bow out" of the process, because she didn't feel she had "earned that right", not seeing herself as a rock 'n' roll artist.

Artists can't actually withdraw from the nomination, and less than a week ago Dolly said that if she was inducted she would "accept gracefully" – and that's just what happened yesterday (May 4).

She is joined by a host of massive names, including Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and Harry Belafonte.

Other stars included as part of the Class of 2022 are Pat Benatar, Eminem, Elizabeth Cotten, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Judas Priest, Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine and Sylvia Robinson.

Well - @Eurythmics made the grade, thanks to every single one of our truly loyal ‘fans’!



The appreciation goes to YOU!



Much love from Annie and Dave! ❤️

😎😎 Gangstas for ever!!

🎶🎵🎶🎵🎶🎵🎶🎵 @rockhall #RockHall2022 pic.twitter.com/3kSbfZe6WC — Annie Lennox (@AnnieLennox) May 4, 2022

"I feel great," Dolly told Billboard of her induction. "I feel honoured that all the people that voted for me did.

"And I appreciate the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame people for staying there with me. I never meant to cause trouble or stir up any controversy.

"It was just always my belief – and I think millions of other people out there too – always thought the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was just set up for the greatest people in the rock 'n' roll business, and I just didn’t feel like I really measured up to that and I don't want to take anything away from the people that have worked so hard."

I am honored and humbled by the fact that I have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Of course I will accept it gracefully. Thanks to everyone that voted for me and to everyone at the @rockhall. I will continue to work hard and try to live up to the honor. pic.twitter.com/kDTw8u7a1c — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) May 4, 2022

She added: "So I just wanted to go pull out before it got started good. I found out later that it's far more than that, obviously.... I'm very honoured and humbled... and so I'll try to live up to it."

Last year, Tina Turner and Carole King were finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as solo artists, joining Foo Fighters, The Go Go's, Todd Rundgren, Jay-Z, Kraftwerk, Charley Patton and Gil Scott-Heron in the Class of 2021.

The 2022 ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on November 5.