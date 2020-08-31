Smooth Country Icons 2020: Dolly Parton is voted the best country artist of all time

31 August 2020, 14:37

Smooth Country Icons
Smooth Country Icons. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

After thousands of votes, we have crowned the winner of Smooth Country Icons 2020!

Dolly Parton was voted by Smooth Country listeners as the best country artist of all time in the first Smooth Country Icons countdown.

The Queen of Country beat her good friend Kenny Rogers into second place, followed by the Eagles at three.

The top five was rounded out by Shania Twain and Johnny Cash.

SEE THE FULL TOP 50 HERE

Eamonn Kelly counted down the Smooth Country Icons chart on Smooth Country on Monday (August 31), after an online vote asked listeners to vote for their favourite country artists of all time.

If you missed the countdown, you can listen again on Global Player for seven days after broadcast. Head here to stream online.

You can also hear the full top 100 in a special playlist via Global Player. Listen now on the app, or online here.

The full top 20:

1. Dolly Parton
2. Kenny Rogers
3. Eagles
4. Shania Twain
5. Glen Campbell
6. Carrie Underwood
7. Garth Brooks
8. Taylor Swift
9. Glen Campbell
10. John Denver
11. Faith Hill
12. Leann Rimes
13. Keith Urban
14. Lady A
15. Billy Ray Cyrus
16. Willie Nelson
17. Alan Jackson
18. Patsy Cline
19. Tim McGraw
20. Luke Combs

Listen to Smooth Country

