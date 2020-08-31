Smooth Country Icons 2020: Dolly Parton is voted the best country artist of all time

Smooth Country Icons. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

After thousands of votes, we have crowned the winner of Smooth Country Icons 2020!

Dolly Parton was voted by Smooth Country listeners as the best country artist of all time in the first Smooth Country Icons countdown.

The Queen of Country beat her good friend Kenny Rogers into second place, followed by the Eagles at three.

The top five was rounded out by Shania Twain and Johnny Cash.

Eamonn Kelly counted down the Smooth Country Icons chart on Smooth Country on Monday (August 31), after an online vote asked listeners to vote for their favourite country artists of all time.

The full top 20:

1. Dolly Parton

2. Kenny Rogers

3. Eagles

4. Shania Twain

5. Glen Campbell

6. Carrie Underwood

7. Garth Brooks

8. Taylor Swift

10. John Denver

11. Faith Hill

12. Leann Rimes

13. Keith Urban

14. Lady A

15. Billy Ray Cyrus

16. Willie Nelson

17. Alan Jackson

18. Patsy Cline

19. Tim McGraw

20. Luke Combs