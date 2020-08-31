Smooth Country Icons 2020: See the full top 100 list

31 August 2020, 10:04 | Updated: 31 August 2020, 19:02

Smooth Country Icons
Smooth Country Icons. Picture: Getty/Global

By Tom Eames

You voted in your thousands, and we can now bring you the greatest country artists of all time in Smooth Country Icons 2020!

You've been selecting your all-time favourite country legends over the past month, and we will now count down the top 50.

Today (August 31), Eamonn Kelly is counting down your favourite 50 artists from 10am to 2pm.

To listen live, tune in via DAB, FM, online, Global Player or ask your smart speaker to "play Smooth Country". Find out more about how to listen here.

If you miss any of the chart, you can catch up for seven days after broadcast via Global Player.

Meanwhile, our sister station Smooth Radio is also holding its own countdown - Smooth Icons - playing the top 100 artists of all time. Head here to follow that chart.

Follow the chart as it happens live below (hit refresh for new entries).

Smooth Country Icons Top 50:

  1. 50. Blake Shelton

  2. 49. Chris Stapleton

  3. 48. Eric Church

  4. 47. Don Williams

  5. 46. The Charlie Daniels Band

  6. 45. Keith Whitley

  7. 44. Thomas Rhett

  8. 43. Sugarland

  9. 42. Jason Aldean

  10. 41. Little Big Town

  11. 40. Dan + Shay

  12. 39. Miranda Lambert

  13. 38. Kenny Chesney

  14. 37. Charlie Rich

  15. 36. Reba McEntire

  16. 35. Bobby Goldsboro

  17. 34. Florida Georgia Line

  18. 33. Kacey Musgraves

  19. 32. Tammy Wynette

  20. 31. Zac Brown

  21. 30. Rascal Flatts

  22. 29. Brooks & Dunn

  23. 28. Darius Rucker

  24. 27. Bellamy Brothers

  25. 26. Crystal Gayle

  26. 25. George Strait

  27. 24. Brad Paisley

  28. 23. The Chicks

  29. 22. Luke Bryan

  30. 21. Lonestar

  31. 20. Luke Combs

  32. 19. Tim McGraw

  33. 18. Patsy Cline

  34. 17. Alan Jackson

  35. 16. Willie Nelson

  36. 15. Billy Rae Cyrus

  37. 14. Lady A

  38. 13. Keith Urban

  39. 12. Leann Rimes

  40. 11. Faith Hill

  41. 10. John Denver

  42. 9. Glen Campbell

  43. 8. Taylor Swift

  44. 7. Garth Brooks

  45. 6. Carrie Underwood

  46. 5. Johnny Cash

  47. 4. Shania Twain

  48. 3. Eagles

  49. 2. Kenny Rogers

  50. 1. Dolly Parton

    Your number one in the Smooth Country Icons 2020 is the unparalleled Dolly Parton.

    With an incredible fifty-one studio albums, forty-four top ten country albums, ten Grammy Awards and an unbelievable 49 Grammy nominations, it's not surprising she has been crowned Smooth's queen of country.

    Congratulations Dolly!

Listen to Smooth Country

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Smooth Country Icons

Smooth Country Icons 2020: Dolly Parton is voted the best country artist of all time
Tim McGraw opens up on writing with Faith Hill as he releases Here On Earth album

Tim McGraw opens up on working with wife Faith Hill as he releases Here On Earth album
Shania Twain lullaby album set for release as ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman’ turned into bedtime song

Shania Twain lullaby album set for release as ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman’ turned into bedtime song

Music

Dolly Parton announces 'A Holly Dolly Christmas' album for October 2020 release

Dolly Parton announces 'A Holly Dolly Christmas' album for October 2020 release

Dolly Parton

Kane Brown

Kane Brown rescued by police after getting lost for 7 hours on his own property

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Smooth Icons

Smooth Icons 2020: Michael Jackson is voted the number one artist of all time

Music

Adele took to Instagram to celebrate the Notting Hill Carnival in a Jamaican bikini

Adele shares incredible bikini picture after seven stone weight loss

Adele

Smooth Icons 2020

Smooth Icons 2020: See the full top 100 list

Music

Louis Armstrong

US Open: Why is the Louis Armstrong Stadium named after the jazz legend?

Features

Feargal Sharkey

Who is Feargal Sharkey? Undertones star's age, songs, wife, children and more facts

Music