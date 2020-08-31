Smooth Country Icons 2020: See the full top 100 list

On Air Now
The Smooth Sanctuary at 7 with Gary Vincent 7pm - 10pm
31 August 2020, 10:04 | Updated: 31 August 2020, 19:02
You voted in your thousands, and we can now bring you the greatest country artists of all time in Smooth Country Icons 2020!
You've been selecting your all-time favourite country legends over the past month, and we will now count down the top 50.
Today (August 31), Eamonn Kelly is counting down your favourite 50 artists from 10am to 2pm.
To listen live, tune in via DAB, FM, online, Global Player or ask your smart speaker to "play Smooth Country". Find out more about how to listen here.
If you miss any of the chart, you can catch up for seven days after broadcast via Global Player.
Meanwhile, our sister station Smooth Radio is also holding its own countdown - Smooth Icons - playing the top 100 artists of all time. Head here to follow that chart.
Follow the chart as it happens live below (hit refresh for new entries).
Your number one in the Smooth Country Icons 2020 is the unparalleled Dolly Parton.
With an incredible fifty-one studio albums, forty-four top ten country albums, ten Grammy Awards and an unbelievable 49 Grammy nominations, it's not surprising she has been crowned Smooth's queen of country.
Congratulations Dolly!
See more Latest Country Music News