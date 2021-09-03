Who is Greg Wise?

Greg Wise is an actor who has starred in various roles across film, TV and theatre. These projects include The Crown, Cranford, Walking on Sunshine and Sense and Sensibility.

Greg also wrote the festive film Last Christmas with his wife Emma Thompson and co-wrote a book with his late sister Clare Wise. The book is titled Not That Kind of Love.

As Greg prepares for his Strictly Come Dancing debut, he said he is dedicating his time on the show to his sister. He said he hopes “to make her proud” while performing.

“My beautiful sister was a huge disco queen. She left our world almost exactly 5 years ago in a glitter ball coffin. This is for her. My gorgeous Diva sis, who would have been insane with excitement that her little bro was doing this,” Greg explained to the show.

“I will channel her, as her bro can’t dance - but I’m thrilled to be dipping my toes, knees, hips and arms into this wonderful world, and hope to make her proud, and obviously make her laugh...”