Strictly's Kevin Clifton and Steps singer Faye Tozer star in Singin' in the Rain on stage - how to get tickets

Singin' in the Rain cast. Picture: Oliver Rosser

By Tom Eames

Kevin Clifton and Faye Tozer have joined the cast of the upcoming stage show of Singin' in the Rain in London.

The Strictly stars will be joined by Charlotte Gooch and Cavin Cornwall alongside the previously announced Adam Cooper in the Chichester Festival Theatre and Stage Entertainment production of the Olivier Award-nominated musical Singin’ in the Rain.

The production will play a strictly limited run at London's Sadler’s Wells until Sunday September 5, 2021.

This will then be followed by a 2022 UK tour, with the tour casting still to be announced.

Kevin Clifton will play Cosmo Brown in the show, while Faye Tozer will play leading lady Lina Lamont. Adam Cooper returns to the show with his fantastic performance as Don Lockwood.

This production of Singin’ in the Rain has received huge critical acclaim, and earned four Olivier Award nominations, and features a rather amazing (and wet) rain scene.

Like the legendary film, Singin’ in the Rain features songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed, including 'Make ‘em Laugh', 'Good Morning', and 'Singin’ in the Rain'.