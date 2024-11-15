Watch Wham!'s Andrew Ridgeley switch on Christmas on Smooth!
15 November 2024, 10:17
'Last Christmas' celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.
Wham!'s Andrew Ridgeley visited the Smooth studio to help Kate Garraway with a very important task.
Turning on Christmas on Smooth!
And what better song to kick off the festivities than Wham!'s iconic 'Last Christmas'.
Watch the moment above.
It was December 3, 1984, when George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley released their Christmas hit.
Surprisingly, the song had never actually made it to no. 1 in the charts until New Year's Day 2021.
That's because Band Aid's 'Do They Know It's Christmas?' was released that same year and claimed the chart top spot, causing 'Last Christmas' to spend five consecutive weeks at number two.
Smooth will be playing all the Christmas classics to get you into the festive mood!
