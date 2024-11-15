Exclusive

Watch Wham!'s Andrew Ridgeley switch on Christmas on Smooth!

15 November 2024, 10:17

Watch Wham!'s Andrew Ridgeley switch on Christmas on Smooth!
Watch Wham!'s Andrew Ridgeley switch on Christmas on Smooth! Picture: Smooth

By Sian Moore

'Last Christmas' celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wham!'s Andrew Ridgeley visited the Smooth studio to help Kate Garraway with a very important task.

Turning on Christmas on Smooth!

And what better song to kick off the festivities than Wham!'s iconic 'Last Christmas'.

Watch the moment above.

The secrets of Wham's Last Christmas music video explained!

It was December 3, 1984, when George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley released their Christmas hit.

Surprisingly, the song had never actually made it to no. 1 in the charts until New Year's Day 2021.

All the ways you can listen to Smooth Radio

That's because Band Aid's 'Do They Know It's Christmas?' was released that same year and claimed the chart top spot, causing 'Last Christmas' to spend five consecutive weeks at number two.

Wham's greatest music videos: Andrew Ridgeley breaks down his biggest hits | Smooth's Video Rewind

Smooth will be playing all the Christmas classics to get you into the festive mood!

You can listen to Smooth Radio online via Global Player, the official Smooth Radio app.

If you’ve got a smart speaker, say to it “Play Smooth”, or select ‘Smooth Radio’ on DAB digital radio. Listen via 97-108 FM.

More Christmas news

See more More Christmas news

John Lewis Christmas ads

All the John Lewis Christmas adverts ranked from worst to best

TV & Film

Watch the charming John Lewis Christmas advert for 2024 and prepare to get emotional

Watch the charming John Lewis Christmas advert for 2024 and prepare to get emotional

All the ways you can listen to Smooth Christmas

All the ways you can listen to Smooth Christmas

Gavin and Stacey is back

Gavin and Stacey is back! Fans rejoice as the cast reunites for a new Christmas special

TV & Film

Freddie / Band Aid

Queen and Freddie Mercury wanted to be part of Band Aid's 'Do They Know it's Christmas' but missed out

Queen

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents