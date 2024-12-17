Exclusive

Wham! reveal heartwarming reason George Michael loved Christmas so much

17 December 2024, 10:39

George Michael
George Michael had a special reason for loving the festive period. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

Andrew Ridgeley, Pepsi and Shirlie all shared their memories of George at Christmas.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Last Christmas’ singer George Michael loved Christmas for a heartwarming reason, his friends and former bandmates have revealed.

Popping into the Smooth studio for a festive chat with Angie Greaves, Wham! stars Andrew Ridgeley and singing and dancing duo Pepsi & Shirlie gushed about their favourite memories of George while celebrating their hit festive song’s 40th anniversary.

“We all love Christmas, you know, Christmas is lovely. But George loved it even more than we did,” Pepsi revealed while discussing the band’s ‘Last Christmas’ success.

Watch the interview below.

Wham! reflect on ‘Last Christmas’ and reveal the heartwarming secret to their success

“He just loved the idea of gifts and that moment in time, the end of the year,” she continued. “Christmas trees, beautiful candles in his home, [George loved] welcoming everybody in, having a little party. He revelled in the vibe of Christmas.”

Andrew agreed, remembering: “George loved to give gifts, [but] he wasn’t particularly good at receiving gifts!”

Laughing, Shirlie revealed she once gifted George a designer fruit basket for Christmas, leading him to ask: “What the hell is that?!” Pepsi recalled giving him a pair of trainers which “never saw the light of day!”

The secrets of Wham's Last Christmas music video explained!

Thinking back again to why George was so fond of Christmas, Shirlie added: “I think he liked Christmas as well because it was bigger than him.

“When you become a star of that name and that presence, all of a sudden he was equal with everyone because we’re all going to share Christmas together. He wasn’t the star of it; Christmas was bigger,” she continued.

George’s humble connection to the festive period is made more emotional by the fact that the star passed away on Christmas Day, 2016.

George Michael black and white photo
George's sudden death in 2016 shocked the world. Picture: Getty

Last year, Andrew paid tribute to his friend while celebrating his posthumous induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Calling George “one of the greatest singers of our time,” George’s life-long friend added: “George Michael would have been delighted and flattered at his inclusion into these hallowed grounds.

“He placed great importance on the recognition of his work and his talent by his peers and his public. It affirmed his belief in that which made him the artist and the person he was,” Andrew added.

‘Last Christmas’ successfully made it to the prestigious title of Christmas number one for the first time in 2023, an accolade which would undoubtedly have meant a lot to George, and which speaks strongly to the song’s enduring popularity.

