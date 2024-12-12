Watch incredible moment George Michael teases ‘Last Christmas’ in previously unseen footage

12 December 2024, 15:17

Last Christmas album and George Michael smiling
George Michael hinted at the chorus of 'Last Christmas' weeks before its release. Picture: Alamy/Screenshot

By Hannah Watkin

‘Last Christmas’ was released in December 1984, but George teased its chorus while recording for Band Aid in November.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

2024 marks the anniversary of two of the world’s most famous Christmas singles, ‘Last Christmas’ by Wham! and Band Aid’s ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas’.

To celebrate both song’s anniversaries, both Andrew Ridgeley and Bob Geldof have been sharing many previously unknown tidbits of information about the making of their famous songs.

With both songs linked by George Michael as well as their year of release, it’s perhaps unsurprising that there has been some crossover in the new information which has been revealed over the last month.

The secrets of Wham's Last Christmas music video explained!

One exciting example comes from the screening of over an hour of previously unreleased behind-the-scenes footage from the ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’ recording session, in which George teased the ‘Last Christmas’ almost a month prior to its release.

First shown on BBC Four, the Making of The Original ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’ documentary is also available to watch in full on Live Aid’s YouTube channel.

In the new footage, George can be seen arriving at London’s Sam West Studios ready to record his lines for the famous charity single.

Bob Geldof reminisces about Band Aid 40 years on and addresses Ed Sheeran comments

Still somewhat shy after his and Andrew Ridgeley’s rise to pop stardom, after arriving for the recording George can be seen in the documentary telling Bob Geldof’s then-wife Paula Yates that he “always gets really shy when there’s loads and loads of other pop stars about.

“I just tend to clam up,” he explained, before joking: “But it’s been good, and no one’s come up and attacked me verbally yet or anything!”

George begins singing ‘Last Christmas’ to Paula just before the 30-minute mark.

He offered to tease the track to her after describing ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’ as “really catchy” and therefore “a major threat” to Wham!’s own Christmas number one hopes with ‘Last Christmas’.

Band Aid - The Making Of The Original 'Do They Know It's Christmas?’ (New Documentary, 2024) [4K]

‘Last Christmas’ of course was famously beaten to Christmas number one by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure’s charity track, and shockingly only finally made it to the coveted top spot last year, 39 years after it was first released.

But it sounds as if George would have been okay with the outcome of only second place in the 1984 Christmas charts, as he told Paula on Band Aid recording day that if Wham! Had beaten 'Do They Know It's Christmas', he’d have felt bad for depriving the charity of pole position.

“I don’t mind which gets it,” he added at the end of the interview. “Hopefully we’ll all get a bash!”

More from George Michael

See more More from George Michael

George Michael's best songs

George Michael's 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

George Michael in 2007

George Michael facts: Singer's age, songs, family, partner and death explained

The Story of... 'Last Christmas' by Wham!

The Story of... 'Last Christmas' by Wham! - as told by Andrew Ridgeley

Song Facts

George Michael singing on stage and with others at the Band Aid recording

How George Michael transformed Band Aid's 'Do They Know It's Christmas?' with one note

Andrew Ridgeley to host two-hour festive special on Smooth Christmas – how to listen

Andrew Ridgeley to host two-hour festive special on Smooth Christmas – how to listen

Christmas

Band Aid 40: Bob Geldof reminisces about Band Aid and premieres 40th anniversary version

Bob Geldof reminisces about Band Aid 1984 and addresses Ed Sheeran comments: 'We'll work it out'

Music

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Barry Gibb and his brothers looking shocked during a prank interview

Watch: The Bee Gees lose it in this hilarious prank interview

Bee Gees

Watch an exclusive performance of 'Driving Home for Christmas' by The Choir of Man cast

Watch an exclusive performance of 'Driving Home for Christmas' by The Choir of Man cast

Christmas

Presents under a Christmas tree and Eartha Kitt

Santa Baby by Eartha Kitt: Lyrics, meaning, covers and more

Song Facts

Keith Urban performing on stage

Keith Urban reveals 'craziest' thing he once signed on tour: 'It was rock and roll'

Country

Dolly Parton and Carl Dean kissing her on the cheek

Dolly Parton reveals secret of her almost 60-year marriage

Dolly Parton

Get tickets for Santana here!

Santana Oneness 2025 Tour: Tickets, dates and venues revealed for UK shows

Music

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents