Bob Geldof reminisces about Band Aid 1984 and addresses Ed Sheeran comments: 'We'll work it out'

By Sian Moore

Bob Geldof, Midge Ure and Trevor Horn are releasing an ultimate compilation of all Band Aid versions to commemorate the 40-year milestone.

It’s been four decades since the original charity song ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’ was released in 1984.

Some of the biggest names in music at the time featured on the track, including the likes of George Michael, Tony Hadley, Bono, Phil Collins, Boy George, and Paul McCartney.

Having so many stars under one roof has inspired years of rumours, speculation and intrigue about what really happened when the supergroup sang together at Basing Street Studios in London.

"There was embarrassment about who'd go first, like in school," Bob Geldof tells Kate Garraway in an interview with Smooth.

"Boy George is looking at Tony Hadley, who's looking at Sting, who's looking at Bono. And they're all going, 'I don't want to go first'.

"Paul Young just said, 'Oh, for God's sake, I'll go'. It was so English and naff."

Band Aid Recording in 1984. Picture: Getty

Bob continues his recollection of the 1984 recording, telling Kate it was 'cute'.

"As these spotty oiks just about out of school, which we now know as global rock megastars, spill into the studio and say, 'What are we doing?'," Geldof says.

"And sort of, you know, picking their noses and annoying us in the control room with new babies.

"Sting just had his new baby. I just had a new baby and there's dogs in there."

Geldof jokes: "It was the complete opposite of 'USA for Africa' with their professionalism... and Quincy Jones handing out music notes.

"Our lot can't read, never mind music notes!"

Paul Weller And Bob Geldof At the Band Aid Recording. Picture: Getty

The charity single, penned by Geldof and Midge Ure to raise money for the 1983–1985 famine in Ethiopia, was released on December 7, 1984, following the recording on November 25.

It entered the UK charts at number one and would stay there for five weeks, fending off Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' and becoming the Christmas number one of 1984.

Geldof remembers Bananarama arriving at the studio in "some crap Volkswagen".

"You know, it really isn't Bob Dylan and Diana Ross arriving like in 'USA for Africa'."

Bob adds: "It's charming in its knowingness about how good they were and where they were going, but charming in its innocence that they were happy to be doing it."

Photo of BAND AID during 1984 recording. Picture: Getty

Geldof recollects how many of the stars were "knackered" on the day of the recording.

"Don't forget, Spandau Ballet came from Japan to do it. Duran Duran came from Germany," he tells Kate. "They hadn't slept, none of them.

"Sting wandered up the road with the Sunday Times under his arm.

"Paul Weller looked beautiful, looking like Robert De Niro. I'd forgotten Paul was there from the very beginning in Midge's studio, just looking so effortlessly beautiful and cool."

Photo of STING and BAND AID. Picture: Getty

Three versions of the song have been recorded since: a second version in 1989 featuring Kylie Minogue and Bananarama; the 2004 recording, which featured Robbie Williams and the Sugababes; and the 2014 version which had the likes of One Direction, Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith providing vocals.

This latest version, premiered today (25 November) and released November 29, combines Band Aid (1984), Band Aid 20 (2004) and Band Aid 30 (2014) to make one ultimate song.

Last week, Ed Sheeran spoke out against the use of his vocals in the newest version on social media.

Sheeran said that given the choice, he “would have respectfully declined the use".

He further explained that his "understanding of the narrative associated with this has changed'.

When asked about Ed's comments, Bob told Kate: "The more debate around the issues, the more we focus on what this is for, the more more news stuff around it, the more it's in the currency.

"The debate is useful, it's valid. Times change, as you say. We absorb that change. We see if we can learn from it.

"We always allowed the singers to sing whatever line. If they came up with a line they preferred to sing, they could sing it."

Bob concluded: "If Ed's got concerns, I've put in the call. He's a great bloke, he's a brilliant artist. We'll work it out."

The 'Do They Know It’s Christmas? – 2024 Ultimate Mix' 12” Vinyl will be released on 29th November. You can buy it here.