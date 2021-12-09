Watch this incredible split-screen of all FOUR Band Aid songs being played at once

By Mayer Nissim

"Band Aid 1 + Band Aid II + Band Aid 20 + Band Aid 30 = Band Aid 53!"

Band Aid's 'Do They Know It's Christmas' is a record-breaking seasonal classic.

Released in 1984, it's been remade several times over with different lineups, as Band Aid II in 1989, Band Aid 20 in 2004, and Band Aid 30 in 2014.

Band Aid x 4. Picture: Band Aid/YouTube

Everyone agrees that the original Band Aid is the best. Who can say which one is the best? Well, the best way to compare them is to put them directly head-to-head.

That's just what YouTuber and all-round genius Jon Harvey did a few years back, making a split-screen experience of all four Band Aids at once.

So this super version has EVERYONE on it, from Bono, Phil Collins, Bob Geldof and George Michael (1984) to Bros, Kylie Minogue and Cliff Richard (1989), to Chris Martin, Bono (again), Robbie Williams, Ms Dynamite and Beverley Knight (2004), to Paloma Faith, Chris Martin (again), Zayn Malik, Bono (again again) and Zoella – and all the rest.

Watch the video below:

He wittily called his mashup Band Aid 53, because "Band Aid 1 + Band Aid II + Band Aid 20 + Band Aid 30 = Band Aid 53!".

"This was made to raise awareness of the Ebola crisis, and to create a Phil Collins vs Luke Goss drum battle, not for any profit," he added.

Probably the best bit in the montage is when you get Triple Bono thanking god it's them instead of you (and reaching out and touching you in Band Aid 30).

Bono, Jason Donovan, Bono and Bono. Picture: Band Aid

Jason Donovan did the "thank God it's them" in Band II, with Matt Goss finishing it off with "instead of you" – it clearly being too big a line for just one non-Bono singer to take over.

And there's also the aforementioned drum-off between Phil Collins and Luke Goss, which Jon Harvey has turned into something pretty spectacular.

All four versions of Band Aid's 'Do They Know It's Christmas' reached number one in the UK singles chart