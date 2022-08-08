Matt Goss facts: Bros singer's age, wife, net worth and career revealed

Picture: Getty

Matt Goss was one of the biggest popstars on the planet in the late 1980s, alongside his twin brother Luke.

Bros have seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years thanks to a successful reunion and a hit documentary.

But what has the Bros star been up to since the band split in 1992? Here are all the big facts about the singer every fan should know.