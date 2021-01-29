Paul Young facts: Singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

29 January 2021, 18:43

Paul Young in 1985
Paul Young in 1985. Picture: Getty

Paul Young was one of the most talented singers of the 1980s thanks to his brand of pop-soul anthems and ballads.

Not only did he sing the opening line of Band Aid's 'Do They Know It's Christmas?', he has also sold millions of records around the world, and currently performs with his band Los Pacaminos.

From his age to his family, here are the important facts about the talented star:

  1. How old is Paul Young and where is he from?

    Paul Young was born on January 17, 1956. He celebrated his 65th birthday in 2021.

    He was born in Luton, Bedfordshire. He also has an older brother, Mark, and a younger sister, Joanne.

    Read more: Paul Young's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

    Paul's first group was Kat Kool & The Kool Kats, and then in the late 1970s he joined Streetband, who had one hit, the novelty track 'Toast'.

    The band eventually morphed into The Q-Tips, who had mild success before Paul embarked on a successful solo career in 1982.

  2. Who was Paul Young's wife?

    Paul Young and Stacey Smith in 1989
    Paul Young and Stacey Smith in 1989. Picture: Getty

    Paul Young met his wife, former model Stacey Smith, on the video for his song 'Come Back and Stay' in 1983.

    The couple later married while they were living in Los Angeles in November 1987.

    Paul and Stacey split up in May 2006, but reconciled in March 2009.

    Tragically, on January 26, 2018, it was announced that Stacey had died of brain cancer, aged 52.

    Speaking about her death on This Morning, Paul said: “We just made the best of it for those two years. And as a family, we agreed that we [he and his children] wanted to get working and do something positive.

    "That’s what she was proudest of. She was really happy for me when things started to pick up again. [We are a close family] we see each other all the time.

    “When she first got ill, we all said we’d cut out sugar, because it aggravates cancer, so we did that as a show of solidarity really with Stacey.

    Paul Young and Stacey Smith in 2009
    Paul Young and Stacey Smith in 2009. Picture: Getty

    "Having said that, looking after her for those two years, I wasn’t looking after myself, so I’ve got back on the trail now. I’m back doing exercise. I look after my voice and I warm up. I tend to do it in the car, which must look a little strange!”

  3. Does Paul Young have any children?

    Paul has three children with Stacey: daughters Levi (born March 1987), Layla (born August 1994), and son Grady Cole (born January 1996).

  4. What is Paul Young's net worth?

    According to Celebrity Net Worth, Paul Young has a net worth of around £7.2 million ($10m).

More from Paul Young

See more More from Paul Young

Paul Young

Paul Young's 10 best songs ever, ranked

Eric Clapton, Tom Jones and Mick Hucknall will perform at the special charity event next year

Eric Clapton, Mick Hucknall, Tom Jones and more for special cancer charity concert

Music

David Bowie and Paul Young

Paul Young finally reveals if David Bowie was meant to have his Band Aid line or not
Paul Young And George Michael

Paul Young reflects on 'last minute' George Michael duet: 'It was incredible'
Paul Young and Cher

Paul Young will join Cher on her UK tour - here's how to get tickets now
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Nile Rodgers opens up about loss on the Crisis? What Crisis podcast with Andy Caulson

Nile Rodgers emotionally opens up about death of his mother and losing Chic bandmate Bernard Edwards

Podcasts

Paula Abdul

Paula Abdul facts: American Idol star's songs, age, net worth and more revealed

Features

Diana Ross

Diana Ross facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

Diana Ross

Smooth Valentine's

Valentine's Day 2021: Send us your special dedications and messages on Smooth
Adam Lambert was taking part in the TV show Greatest Hits when he wowed the audience with an incredible performance of George Michael's 1987 hit, 'Faith'.

When Adam Lambert paid tribute to George Michael with a flawless cover of 'Faith'

Adam Lambert