Paul Young facts: Singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

The band eventually morphed into The Q-Tips, who had mild success before Paul embarked on a successful solo career in 1982.

Paul's first group was Kat Kool & The Kool Kats, and then in the late 1970s he joined Streetband, who had one hit, the novelty track 'Toast'.

He was born in Luton, Bedfordshire. He also has an older brother, Mark, and a younger sister, Joanne.

Paul Young was born on January 17, 1956. He celebrated his 65th birthday in 2021.

Who was Paul Young's wife?

Paul Young and Stacey Smith in 1989. Picture: Getty

Paul Young met his wife, former model Stacey Smith, on the video for his song 'Come Back and Stay' in 1983.

The couple later married while they were living in Los Angeles in November 1987.

Paul and Stacey split up in May 2006, but reconciled in March 2009.

Tragically, on January 26, 2018, it was announced that Stacey had died of brain cancer, aged 52.

Speaking about her death on This Morning, Paul said: “We just made the best of it for those two years. And as a family, we agreed that we [he and his children] wanted to get working and do something positive.

"That’s what she was proudest of. She was really happy for me when things started to pick up again. [We are a close family] we see each other all the time.

“When she first got ill, we all said we’d cut out sugar, because it aggravates cancer, so we did that as a show of solidarity really with Stacey.

Paul Young and Stacey Smith in 2009. Picture: Getty

"Having said that, looking after her for those two years, I wasn’t looking after myself, so I’ve got back on the trail now. I’m back doing exercise. I look after my voice and I warm up. I tend to do it in the car, which must look a little strange!”