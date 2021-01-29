Paul Young facts: Singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed
Paul Young was one of the most talented singers of the 1980s thanks to his brand of pop-soul anthems and ballads.
Not only did he sing the opening line of Band Aid's 'Do They Know It's Christmas?', he has also sold millions of records around the world, and currently performs with his band Los Pacaminos.
From his age to his family, here are the important facts about the talented star:
-
How old is Paul Young and where is he from?
Paul Young was born on January 17, 1956. He celebrated his 65th birthday in 2021.
He was born in Luton, Bedfordshire. He also has an older brother, Mark, and a younger sister, Joanne.
Paul's first group was Kat Kool & The Kool Kats, and then in the late 1970s he joined Streetband, who had one hit, the novelty track 'Toast'.
The band eventually morphed into The Q-Tips, who had mild success before Paul embarked on a successful solo career in 1982.
-
Who was Paul Young's wife?
Paul Young met his wife, former model Stacey Smith, on the video for his song 'Come Back and Stay' in 1983.
The couple later married while they were living in Los Angeles in November 1987.
Paul and Stacey split up in May 2006, but reconciled in March 2009.
Tragically, on January 26, 2018, it was announced that Stacey had died of brain cancer, aged 52.
Speaking about her death on This Morning, Paul said: “We just made the best of it for those two years. And as a family, we agreed that we [he and his children] wanted to get working and do something positive.
"That’s what she was proudest of. She was really happy for me when things started to pick up again. [We are a close family] we see each other all the time.
“When she first got ill, we all said we’d cut out sugar, because it aggravates cancer, so we did that as a show of solidarity really with Stacey.
"Having said that, looking after her for those two years, I wasn’t looking after myself, so I’ve got back on the trail now. I’m back doing exercise. I look after my voice and I warm up. I tend to do it in the car, which must look a little strange!”
-
Does Paul Young have any children?
Paul has three children with Stacey: daughters Levi (born March 1987), Layla (born August 1994), and son Grady Cole (born January 1996).
-
What is Paul Young's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Paul Young has a net worth of around £7.2 million ($10m).