Paul Young's 10 best songs ever, ranked

Paul Young scored several massive hits in the 1980s, and his music remains among the smoothest tracks of all time.

We've picked the 10 very best Paul Young songs ever to give you the perfect beginner's playlist:

Senza Una Donna (Without a Woman) (with Zucchero) Italian singer Zucchero first released this song in 1987. He re-recorded the ballad with Paul in 1991, giving him his final UK top 10 it.

I'm Gonna Tear Your Playhouse Down Soul singer Ann Peebles scored the first hit of this song in 1972, before Paul had a top 10 success with a fantastic cover 12 years later.

Love Will Tear Us Apart For his No Parlez album, Paul Young covered the iconic 'Love Will Tear Us Apart' by Joy Division. Paul's version had his pop-soul twist, and it's a refreshing take on the classic post-punk anthem.

Everything Must Change Paul Young co-wrote this track with Ian Kewley, and it was the second single from his album The Secret of Association. It gave Paul another top 10 hit in the States.

Don't Dream It's Over (with Paul Carrack) Paul Young teamed up with his fellow Paul of the Carrack variety, for a brilliant cover of the Crowded House classic. It was recorded for Young's 1991 collection From Time To Time, reaching number 20.

Oh Girl This soul track was originally by The Chi-Lites in 1972, before Paul gave it his modern spin in 1990. His version reached the top 10 in the US.

Love of the Common People Co-writer John Hurley first released this track in 1970, and after several cover versions, Paul scored the biggest hit with his take. Not a hit the first time around in 1982, it was re-released and reached number two the year after.

Wherever I Lay My Hat (That's My Home) This song was a number one hit in the UK, and is famous for its fretless bass line by Pino Palladino. It was originally a 1962 recording by Marvin Gaye, but Paul secured the most famous version.

Come Back and Stay Writer Jack Lee first recorded this moody anthem in 1981, before Paul released his own version two years later. It became an international hit and a top five record in the UK. It helped his debut album No Parlez become a huge success.