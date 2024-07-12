Paul Young celebrates marrying partner Lorna six years after wife Stacey's death

Paul Young marries partner Lorna. Picture: Paul Young/Instagram

By Tom Eames

Congratulations are in order for singer Paul Young, who has announced he has got married for the second time.

Singer Paul Young confirmed that he has tied the knot with his fiancee Lorna.

It is the legendary pop star's second marriage, after his first wife Stacey died in 2018, following a two-year battle with brain cancer.

On Friday (July 12), Paul wrote on Instagram: "Meet the new Mrs Young! Today I married the most wonderful girl. Thank you Lorna, this is one of the happiest days of my life."

The 68-year-old singer also shared a sweet image of Lorna wearing a white dress next to him in a blue suit.

Lorna shared the same image, adding: "The happiest day ever! Today I married the most amazing man in the world. I love you Paul and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you."

Paul Young married his first wife Stacey in 1987, after first meeting on the video shoot for his single 'Come Back And Stay' in 1983. They had three children together: daughters Levi and Layla, and son Grady.

In 2006, the couple split, with Stacey having her fourth child, son Jude, with Israeli businessman Ilan Slazenger.

However, Paul and Stacey got back together three years later, and he became Jude's stepfather. Tragically, Stacey was diagnosed with brain cancer and died in 2018.

Paul and Lorna have been dating for a few years, announcing their engagement in October 2023.