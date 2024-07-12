Paul Young celebrates marrying partner Lorna six years after wife Stacey's death

12 July 2024, 20:32

Paul Young marries partner Lorna
Paul Young marries partner Lorna. Picture: Paul Young/Instagram

By Tom Eames

Congratulations are in order for singer Paul Young, who has announced he has got married for the second time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Singer Paul Young confirmed that he has tied the knot with his fiancee Lorna.

It is the legendary pop star's second marriage, after his first wife Stacey died in 2018, following a two-year battle with brain cancer.

On Friday (July 12), Paul wrote on Instagram: "Meet the new Mrs Young! Today I married the most wonderful girl. Thank you Lorna, this is one of the happiest days of my life."

The 68-year-old singer also shared a sweet image of Lorna wearing a white dress next to him in a blue suit.

Lorna shared the same image, adding: "The happiest day ever! Today I married the most amazing man in the world. I love you Paul and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you."

Paul Young married his first wife Stacey in 1987, after first meeting on the video shoot for his single 'Come Back And Stay' in 1983. They had three children together: daughters Levi and Layla, and son Grady.

Paul Young reveals how he stepped in for David Bowie in Band Aid

In 2006, the couple split, with Stacey having her fourth child, son Jude, with Israeli businessman Ilan Slazenger.

However, Paul and Stacey got back together three years later, and he became Jude's stepfather. Tragically, Stacey was diagnosed with brain cancer and died in 2018.

Paul and Lorna have been dating for a few years, announcing their engagement in October 2023.

More from Paul Young

See more More from Paul Young

Paul Young

Paul Young's 10 best songs ever, ranked

Paul Young in 1985

Paul Young facts: Singer's age, wife, children, songs and career explained

Paul Young and his fiancee Lorna

Paul Young announces engagement to partner Lorna: "We're both so happy"

George Michael joined Paul Young for an unplanned performance, and blew the Wembley Arena audience away.

When George Michael joined Paul Young for a surprise rendition of ‘Every Time You Go Away’

George Michael

Paul Young came so close to singing with Whitney Houston

Paul Young almost duetted with Whitney Houston, but turned down the song on offer

Paul Young

Smooth's Famous Firsts Podcast: Paul Young reflects on overcoming a stutter, being an '80s idol and Band Aid

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

In a recent interview, Brian May has discussed his insecurities when it came to writing the Queen music that we all know and love.

Brian May reveals the Queen song that made him "insecure" above all others

Queen

Maurice Gibb and Lulu would remain close throughout their lives, coming together nearly thirty years after their marriage ended for a gorgeous duet.

When Maurice Gibb and Lulu reunited for gorgeous duet 30 years after their divorce

Bee Gees

Neil Diamond On Stage in 1984

The Story of... 'Sweet Caroline' by Neil Diamond

Song Facts

Marti Pellow on Smooth's Video Rewind

Marti Pellow's greatest music videos: Wet Wet Wet singer breaks down his biggest hits

Music

Jelly Roll and AJ McClean

Jelly Roll duets with Backstreet Boys legend on 'I Want It That Way'

Country