20 songs turning 40 in 2025

As the 21st century turns 25, here’s a look back at some of 1985’s best in music.

2025 marks 40 years since we reached the heart of the 80s.

With Back to the Future and The Breakfast Club in cinemas and shows like EastEnders and The Golden Girls airing their first-ever episodes on TV, 1985 was an exciting year for culture all around.

But it’s possible nowhere in the entertainment industry was quite as exciting as the world of music in the mid-1980s.

Here’s a round-up of some of 1985’s greatest hits which are turning 40 this year...

Sussudio, Phil Collins Phil Collins' 'Sussudio' was released in January 1985. Picture: Alamy Released on January 14, 1985, this Phil Collins hit was the lead single on the Genesis singer and drummer’s third solo studio album. The song hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in the summer of that year, but failed to hit the same highs in the UK. There, it peaked at number 12 a few weeks after its release.

Material Girl, Madonna Madonna's famous track was released as a single in 1985. Picture: Alamy While Madonna’s second album Like a Virgin was released in November 1984, its second single ‘Material Girl’ was only released on January 23, 1985. Other singles ‘Angel’, ‘Into the Groove’, and ‘Dress You Up’ all also followed that year, making 1985 another strong year for the emerging Queen of Pop.

Everytime You Go Away, Paul Young This Paul Young single was a cover of a 1980 song. Picture: Alamy Paul Young’s famous cover of Daryl Hall’s 1980s Hall & Oates track was released on February 25, 1985. The song made it to number four on the UK singles chart after its released, and hit the Billboard Hot 100 top spot following Paul’s performance at Live Aid in Wembley that summer.

Everybody Wants to Rule the World, Tears for Fears Tears for Fears had several hits in the mid-80s. Picture: Alamy Tears for Fears were another popular name celebrating a sophomore album in 1985, and ‘Everybody Wants to Rule the World’ was the third single which they released from it on March 15. Later Songs from the Big Chair singles released that year include ‘Head of Heels’ in June and ‘I Believe (A Soulful Re-Recording)’ in October. The band’s hit single ‘Shout’ had been released earlier in November 1984.

Don’t You (Forget About Me), Simple Minds This Simple Minds track was boosted by the popularity of The Breakfast Club. Picture: Alamy This hit single from Scottish rock band Simple Minds gained notoriety after it’s release on April 9, 1985 thanks to its connection to the film The Breakfast Club. Initially, Simple Minds opted not to work with the film’s team as they wanted to stick to working on material of their own without outside influence, but a fortunate change of heart led the group to the famous collaboration.

Raspberry Beret, Prince & the Revolution 'Raspberry Berry' was released in May 1985. Picture: Alamy ‘Raspberry Beret’ was the lead single from Prince & the Revolution’s album Around the World in a Day, and was released on May 15, 1985. Much like many of the famous tracks from this year – such as a-ha's ‘Take on Me’ and Dire Straits’ ‘Money for Nothing’ – the song’s music video featured a technically impressive mix of live-action and animated scenes.

The Power of Love, Huey Lewis and the News Back to the Future propelled this hit to even more fame. Picture: Alamy Putting on Huey Lewis and the News’ ‘The Power of Love’ is an instant time machine back to the heart of 1985, and the year’s summer blockbuster Back to the Future. Released ahead of the film on June 17, 1985, this song achieved pole position on the charts in the US, Australia, Canada, and Japan, and made it to number nine in the UK.

Summer of ‘69, Bryan Adams Bryan's song is just one of his 1985 hits. Picture: Alamy Also released on Monday, June 17, 1985, ‘Summer of ‘69’ followed on from the success of his previous single ‘Heaven’, and managed to reach number five on the Billboard Hot 100. Written by Bryan and his longtime songwriting collaborator Jim Vallance, the two Canadians have since disagreed on the meaning of the track’s title. Bryan claims ‘69' is a reference to having sex in the summer, while Vallance has said the title just refers to the year.

We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome), Tina Turner Another movie classic, Thunderdome was one of the soundtracks of summer 1985. Picture: Alamy Tina Turner’s ‘We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)’ is another hit song from 1985 which has its origins in the movie world. Released in June 1985 to tie in with Mad Max 3’s release later that summer, this song was nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Original Song and a Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. It won two Ivor Novello Awards for Best Contemporary Song and Best Film Theme or Song.

There Must Be an Angel (Playing with My Heart), Eurythmics This Eurythmics track was released in June 1985. Picture: Alamy 1985 was a strong year for Eurythmics, who released their fifth studio album Be Yourself Tonight in April. ‘There Must Be an Angel (Playing with My Heart)’ came out on June 24, 1985, and became the group’s first (and to date, only) UK number one. The song features a harmonica solo played by Stevie Wonder.

Money For Nothing, Dire Straits 'Money for Nothing's music video was the first to play on MTV Europe when it began in 1987. Picture: Alamy ‘Money For Nothing’ by Dire Straits was released on June 28, 1985, and has perhaps become best known for the incredible early use of 3D computer animation which it featured in its music video. However, the song’s excellent guitar riff and additional vocals from Sting all also add to why it was then and still is a much-loved hit.

Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God), Kate Bush Kate Bush's track recently saw more popularity as a result of Stranger Things. Picture: Alamy Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)’ recently saw a resurgence in popularity as a result of it being featured in Netflix’s Stranger Things. Released on August 5, 1985, the lead single of Kate’s fifth studio album made it to number three on the UK’s singles chart at that time, and number 30 on the US’ Billboard Hot 100. In 2022, thanks to Stranger Things, it beat both of its 80s places to hit number one in both territories.

Saving All My Love for You, Whitney Houston Whitney Houston enjoyed an incredible 1985. Picture: Alamy ‘Saving All My Love for You’ was one of Whitney Houston’s first singles. Released on August 13, 1985, the song was featured on her eponymous debut album. Whitney’s 1985 debut album remains the best-selling debut album from a female artist of all time.

Part-Time Lover, Stevie Wonder Part-Time Lover comes from Stevie's 20th studio album. Picture: Alamy Stevie Wonder’s single ‘Part-Time Lover’ was released on August 24, 1985, and was the first single from his 20th studio album, In Square Circle. It reached number three on the UK Singles Chart and topped the Billboard Hot 100 in the US, as well as the Billboard R&B, dance, and adult contemporary charts. Stevie was the first person to hit number one on four different Billboard charts simultaneously.

We Built This City, Starship Starship's debut single divided listeners with its lyrics. Picture: Alamy ‘We Built This City’ (released August 26, 1985) was American rock band Starship’s debut single from their first album, Knee Deep in the Hoopla. Written by frequent Elton John collaborator Bernie Taupin and fellow English-lyricist Martin Page, the city featured in the song was originally meant to be a reference to Los Angeles but was later changed by Starship to be San Francisco.

Take on Me, a-ha Take on Me was first released in 1984, but is an 1985 hit. Picture: Alamy Perhaps 1985’s most famous song thanks to its incredibly catchy tune and memorable music video, a-ha's September 1985 UK release of ‘Take on Me’ was actually the group’s third attempt to get a hit from the track. But on its third release, the song successfully made it to number two in the UK, and also won pole position on the Billboard Hot 100 in October.

Road to Nowhere, Talking Heads Road to Nowhere was released in September 1985. Picture: Alamy Written by David Byrne, ‘Road to Nowhere’ was released on September 30, 1985, and was Talking Heads’ second single from their album Little Creatures. The single’s cover art, like the album’s, was painted for the band by the American Baptist minister and artist Howard Finster.

Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves, Eurythmics ft. Aretha Franklin This single was featured on both of its artists' 1985 albums. Picture: Alamy This inspiring track from Eurythmics and Aretha Franklin was released in October 1985. The song was featured on both the band’s Be Yourself Tonight and Aretha’s own 1985 album, Who’s Zoomin’ Who?