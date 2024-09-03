Stevie Wonder releases first new song in four years 'Can We Fix Our Nation's Broken Heart' - listen here

Stevie Wonder performs at the 2024 DNC. Picture: Getty Images

By Mayer Nissim

Stevie Wonder tries to mend a fractured nation.

It's been nearly 20 years since Stevie Wonder's last studio album.

He's long been promising full-length projects with tantalising titles like Through the Eyes of Wonder, The Gospel Inspired by Lula, When the World Began, and Ten Billion Hearts, but we've had to make do with one-off singles and collaborations for a while.

His last solo release came back in 2020 with the songs 'Can’t Put It In The Hands Of Fate' and 'Where Is Our Love Song', and he's now followed them up with 'Can We Fix Our Nation's Broken Heart'.

Wonder recently performed 'Higher Ground' at the Democratic National Convention and endorsed Kamala Harris in the upcoming general election, and his new song is a plea to mend a fractured nation.

"Now is the time to understand where we are and what it will take to win – win the broken hearts, win the disenchanted, win the angry spirits," said Wonder at the DNC.

Can We Fix Our Nation's Broken Heart

"Now is the time. This is the moment to remember, when you tell your children where you were and what you did.

"As we stand between history’s pain and tomorrow's promises, we must choose courage over complacency. It is time to get up and go vote!"

It's unknown whether this new song will feature on a new Stevie Wonder album.