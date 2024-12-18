Madonna teases new music coming in 2025 – all the details

Madonna is working on new tracks with Confessions on a Dance Floor's Stuart Price. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Material Girl’ is getting ready to treat fans to more songs.

Madonna has teased that she will be releasing new music in 2025.

Taking to her Instagram account earlier this week (December 16), the ‘Like A Prayer’ artist shared a video of herself having lots of fun working with producer Stuart Price in a studio.

Madonna was also joined in the video by talent manager Guy Oseary, her rumoured partner Akeem Morris, her son David Banda, and her twin daughters Stella and Estere.

“Working on new music with Stuart Price,” the 66-year-old captioned the Instagram reel. “These past few months has been medicine for my SOUL,” she continued.

“Songwriting and making music is the one area where I don’t need to ask anyone for their permission.. i’m so excited to share it with you. Who wants to hear new music in 2025!”

It’s safe to say fans responded to her post with a lot of affirmation. “I DOOOOOOO” said one.

Madonna and Stuart working in his studio recently. Picture: Instagram

“YES yes yes yes,” was another comment echoed by many, as was another fan’s: “Can’t wait!”

Madonna also posted several photos of her recording session on her Instagram story as well.

The ‘Material Girl’ singer’s collaboration with Stuart Price has fans excited as the pair last worked together on her 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor.

Widely seen as one of Madonna’s best works, the album featured hit songs including ‘Hung Up’, ‘Get Together’ and ‘Sorry’.

Commenting on the new music news, a source told The Sun: “Stuart is credited with helping Madonna return to form with their Confessions album, so for her to start working again with him is hugely exciting.

“That record was incredible and Madonna is excited about what they can come up with. It has been five years since she released [her most recent album] Madame X, which was a concept album, and Madonna is ready to put down some new tunes.”

According to The Sun’s source, working with Stu on her recent Celebration Tour “reignited the spark” she needed for new music. “She has fire in her belly and cannot wait to get started,” the source said.