14 August 2024, 12:47

Madonna's 'Like A Prayer' makes a major comeback thanks to Deadpool & Wolverine. Picture: Getty / YouTube

By Thomas Edward

She's a bonafide pop music legend.

There's no doubt that Madonna has been one of popular music's most impactful icons over the course of her illustrious forty year career.

She's shape-shifted ahead of the times with each passing era, producing some of the greatest hits pop music has ever seen.

Songs like 'Papa Don't Preach', 'Material Girl', 'Like A Virgin', 'Vogue', 'Ray Of Light', and 'Hung Up' have all stood the test of time.

And now another song by Madonna is proving its enduring popularity, given its recent revival and rise up the charts.

Thanks to Marvel's latest blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine, her 1989 single 'Like A Prayer' has made a comeback in a major way.

Madonna sold out six consecutive concerts at London's O2 Arena in 2023. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation)
Madonna sold out six consecutive concerts at London's O2 Arena in 2023. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation). Picture: Getty

The film makes good use of 'Like A Prayer' in a particularly fun way, which a mass audience have responded to.

Starring Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds as the titular superhero characters, Deadpool & Wolverine has proved to be a gargantuan hit in cinemas.

A box office smash the world over, the comic book blockbuster recently passed the $1 billion threshold despite having only been in cinemas for a few weeks.

Naturally, the film's enormous audience has correlated with a huge uptick in popularity for Madonna's classic hit, causing a surge in both streams and sales of 'Like A Prayer' in recent weeks.

Madonna - Like A Prayer (Official Video)

It's the first time 'Like A Prayer' has re-entered the charts since 1989.

As we're sure you're aware, 'Like A Prayer' was a major hit for Madonna in the UK after its initial release.

The song debuted on the charts at number two, already a giant hit, though crept up to the top spot where it stayed for three weeks.

It went on to sell over five million copies, topping the charts in the US too, in turn becoming one of the best-selling singles ever.

'Like A Prayer' then slipped down to No. 80 that year, before disappearing for thirty five years until now.

It's one of Madonna's lucky thirteen UK number-one singles, which also includes 'La Isla Bonita', 'Into The Groove', 'Who's That Girl', 'Frozen', 'Music', 'American Pie' and 'Sorry' among others.

