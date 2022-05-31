While EMI wanted her to release 'Cloudbusting' as the lead single from the album, Kate persuaded them to release 'Running Up That Hill' first, as it was the first song written for the album, and felt that it was a better representation of Hounds of Love.

Kate relented and changed the title to just 'Running Up that Hill', but the album version of the song is listed as 'Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)'.

Executive at her record label EMI were not too sure about releasing the song with its original title of 'A Deal with God', due to any potential negative religious reactions.

Kate Bush wrote and produced this song for her 1985 album Hounds of Love, and it was released as that album's lead single.

What is the song's meaning?

'Running Up that Hill' is about making a deal with God to swap lives with another person.

Kate Bush explained in 1985: "It's about a relationship between a man and a woman. They love each other very much, and the power of the relationship is something that gets in the way. It creates insecurities.

"It's saying if the man could be the woman and the woman the man, if they could make a deal with God, to change places, that they'd understand what it's like to be the other person and perhaps it would clear up misunderstandings. You know, all the little problems; there would be no problem."

Kate also spoke about the song has been misinterpreted, saying: "I was trying to say that, really, a man and a woman can't understand each other because we are a man and a woman. And if we could actually swap each other's roles, if we could actually be in each other's place for a while, I think we'd both be very surprised!

"And I think it would lead to a greater understanding. And really the only way I could think it could be done was either... you know, I thought a deal with the devil, you know. And I thought, 'well, no, why not a deal with God!' You know, because in a way it's so much more powerful the whole idea of asking God to make a deal with you.

"You see, for me it is still called 'Deal With God'. that was its title. But we were told that if we kept this title that it would not be played in any of the religious countries, Italy wouldn't play it, France wouldn't play it, and Australia wouldn't play it! Ireland wouldn't play it, and that generally we might get it blacked purely because it had God in the title."