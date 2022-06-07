Kate Bush responds to 'Running Up That Hill' returning to the charts in rare statement

7 June 2022, 09:13

By Mayer Nissim

Kate Bush is running up the charts with a song that's almost 40 years old.

Is Kate Bush really scoring a massive chart hit with a song first released nearly 40 years ago?

Stranger Things have happened...

Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)' was the lead single and opening track from 1985's massive Hounds of Love album.

It has already been a massive chart hit on more than one occasion.

On its first release in the mid-1980s it went all the way to number three in the UK singles charts and as high as 30 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

A remix with new vocals released for the London 2012 Summer Olympics did almost as well, reaching number 6 when it was released.

And now the original version could do even better, after featuring heavily in the final series of Netflix's hit nostalgic supernatural TV show Stranger Things.

The song is currently in the official UK top ten, is the most streamed song on Spotify in the UK and US, and is at number two on Apple Music.

"You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix," Bush said in a rare public statement on her official website.

"It features the song, 'Running Up That Hill' which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show – I love it too!"

She added: "Because of this, 'Running Up That Hill' is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8.

"It's all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song. I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July."

